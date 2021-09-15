Hanuma Vihari parts ways with Andhra, to represent Hyderabad again

India cricketer Hanuma Vihari has parted ways Andhra Cricket Association and will feature in the domestic tournaments for Hyderabad Cricket Association.

"I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past five years. We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support," Vihari said in a statement.

"I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season."

According to a source in the Hyderabad Cricket Association: “Vihari spoke to the top brass of the HCA over the last few days making clear his intention to play for Hyderabad again and he had been welcomed to do so.”

Vihari moved to Andhra from Hyderabad in the 2015 season, apparently for better prospects and

incidentally after that he went on to play for India in Test matches too.