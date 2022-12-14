Domestic

Arjun Tendulkar emulates father, scores century on first-class debut

Arjun scores a century for Goa against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy.

14 December, 2022 14:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Tendulkar’s first-class debut was the Ranji Trophy contest in Porvorim between Goa and Rajasthan.

Arjun Tendulkar has scored a century on debut in first-class cricket, emulating his father, the great Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun achieved the feat during the second day’s play of the Ranji Trophy contest between Goa and Rajasthan in Porvorim.

Arjun resumed his innings for Goa on 4 on the second day. He and Suyash Prabhdessai, who also scored a century, are so far unseparated, adding more than 200 runs for the fifth wicket. All five wickets taken by Rajasthan were from Day One.

Arjun played for Mumbai but joined Goa earlier this year to get more opportunities to play. He has so far played in 16 white-ball matches in his career.

