Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Haryana thrashes Mumbai, spoils Arjun Tendulkar's debut

Arjun Tendulkar’s domestic cricket debut didn’t bring any smile as Mumbai’s winless run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continued for the third match in succession. The host, thanks to a batting debacle staged by a well-oiled Haryana bowling unit, slumped to an eight-wicket loss to end even the remote mathematical chance it had to qualify for the quarterfinals.

After suffering annihilating losses from Delhi and Kerala at the Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav’s boys travelled to the Bandra Kurla Complex facility. Yet, it didn’t reverse the trend of its batting collapses.

Southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aditya Tare gave the host a quickfire start after Suryakumar elected to bat. However, once medium-pacer Arjun Chaprana accounted for Tare off the last ball of the fourth over, the seasoned spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jayant Yadav took over.

The spin wizards broke the back of Mumbai’s batting, sharing five wickets for 19 runs in the next five overs to leave Mumbai reeling at 56 for six in the ninth over. Neither Suryakumar (bowled by Chahal) nor Siddhesh Lad nor Shivam Dube - promoted at No. 5 - could open their account as Yadav picked four key wickets.

Promising Atharva Ankolekar and Sarfaraz Khan’s 48-run partnership stablised the innings before Sarfaraz and Dhawal Kulkarni propelled Mumbai to 143.

Despite Arjun, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, dismissing left-handed opener Chaitanya Bishnoi in his second over, the left-arm seamer had a forgettable outing as he was clobbered for 34 runs in three overs.

Himanshu Rana (75, 53b, 8x4, 3x6), the former India Under-19 batsman, showcased his artistry with the willow as his unbroken 117-run partnership with Shivam Chauhan for the third wicket saw Haryana overhaul the target with eight wickets and 14 balls to spare.