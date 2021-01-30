BCCI to organise Vijay Hazare Trophy, women's one-dayers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. In a letter to the state associations late on Friday, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Board will conduct three tournaments for now - Vijay Hazare Trophy, the senior women's one-dayers and the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remain untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category" Shah wrote in the letter, which Sportstar has seen.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games. However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he wrote.

While Shah stated that the dates will be communicated to the associations shortly, there is a possibility that Vijay Hazare Trophy could be held in the second or third week of February.

Some of the state associations - including Bengal and Kerala - had already started training with the red ball, indicating that a curtailed Ranji Trophy could be held. However, after seeking opinions from the associations, the Board decided to continue with the one-dayers as most of the associations felt that it would be a logistical challenge to host the Ranji Trophy.

The Cricket Association of Bengal started its camp on Friday with the red ball, under the supervision of VVS Laxman and Arun Lal. But late on Friday, the cricketers were informed that it would be a white ball camp from Saturday.