Gujarat cricketer Dhruv Raval announces retirement

Raval played 15 first-class, 25 List A and 21 T20 games, and won the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the state.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 19:05 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Raval scored 807 runs in 15 first-class outings for Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Gujarat Cricket Association
Raval scored 807 runs in 15 first-class outings for Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Gujarat Cricket Association

Gujarat’s wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Raval announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who has represented Gujarat in 15 first-class, 25 List A and 21 T20 games, was part of the State’s maiden Ranji Trophy title-winning team in the 2016-17 season.

READ | Goa’s Harshad Gadekar announces retirement

The left-hander was also part of the Gujarat side that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2014-15 season. After making his debut in 2014, Raval was in and out of the squad and featured in his last Ranji Trophy campaign in 2020, when Gujarat went down to Saurashtra in the semifinals. However, he was part of the red ball squads until 2021.

“We wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game of cricket,” Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel said in a statement.

A fine stumper and a steady middle-order batter, Raval scored 807 runs in 15 first-class outings, with his highest score an unbeaten 116. The Ahmedabad-based cricketer was also part of the champion squad of the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in the 2007- 08 season and the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Last week, another Gujarat cricketer Roosh Kalaria had announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

