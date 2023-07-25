MagazineBuy Print

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan takes 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps in rain-hit day 2

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan (178/2) took a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps on rain-hit day 2 in the second Test on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 17:18 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays during the second day of the second Test.
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays during the second day of the second Test. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays during the second day of the second Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan took a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second Test on Tuesday with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.

Pakistan was 178-2 at stumps at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

All the play was in the morning session, with an early lunch taken because of heavy rain. The rain had stopped by the afternoon, but the outfield was wet and after tea, the umpires decided to call off play for the day and resume 15 minutes early on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | SL vs PAK: Shafique, Masood propel Pakistan after bowlers delight

Resuming on the overnight score of 145-2, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 166 before a downpour forced the players off the field.

Pakistan scored 33 runs during the 43 minutes of play. Opener Abdullah Shaffique has reached 87 while captain Babar Azam is 28 not out in a 57-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket.

Members of ground staff cover the pitch as the rain stops the second-day play of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground.
Members of ground staff cover the pitch as the rain stops the second-day play of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground. | Photo Credit: AFP
Members of ground staff cover the pitch as the rain stops the second-day play of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan needed only 48.4 overs to dismiss Sri Lanka on the opening day after the visitors opted to bat first, having won the toss. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets, while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them.

SCORECARD | SRI LANKA vs PAKISTAN, 2ND TEST

Pakistan won the first Test in Galle by four wickets and needs only a draw to clinch the two-match series.

