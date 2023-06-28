MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals LIVE Score: Squads, playing XI, toss at 9 AM

Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals 2023: Follow for all the live updates of day 1 of Central Zone vs East Zone and North Zone vs North East Zone happening in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jun 28, 2023 08:27 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Eshwaran leads the charge of East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Eshwaran leads the charge of East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Eshwaran leads the charge of East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals happening in Bengaluru. This is Mayank and Anish Pathyil, bringing you all the updates.

  • June 28, 2023 08:25
    North Zone vs North East Zone Preivew

    The Indian domestic season is set to commence with the Duleep Trophy here on Wednesday. In the opening round (quarterfinals), North Zone takes on minnows North East Zone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Central Zone faces East Zone at Alur grounds.

    West Zone and South Zone - finalists of the previous edition of the tournament - gained direct entry into the semifinals.

    The tournament gains significance in light of the search for upcoming talent in this new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India’s disappointing loss to Australia in the WTC final in London recently provoked skipper Rohit Sharma to suggest that some changes in the ageing Test squad might be warranted.

    Check out the full story here - READ

    - Ashwin Achal

  • June 28, 2023 08:20
    Update from the venue
  • June 28, 2023 08:19
    Central Zone vs East Zone Preview

    Shivam Mavi will make his First-Class captaincy debut with Central Zone during the season-opening Duleep Trophy 2023–24 quarterfinal against East Zone at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    The 24-year-old Mavi featured in just four First-Class matches in the 2022–23 season and has not played any competitive game since the week of his India T20I debut in late January. Mavi, however, did shine with 19 wickets in the limited Ranji Trophy matches he played for Uttar Pradesh last season.

    Mavi will find support from his deputy Upendra Yadav, who took over as Railways’ red-ball captain last year. While Yadav is likely to take the wicketkeeping gloves, the Central Zone squad also comprises three other wicketkeepers: Himanshu Mantri, Akshay Wadkar, and Dhruv Jurel.

    Check out the full preview here - READ

    - Lalith Kalidas

  • June 28, 2023 08:14
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!

