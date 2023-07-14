MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs

Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal (35), Hanuma Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37) and Sachin Baby (28) pushed South to 181 in seven in the second innings, giving the side an overall lead of 248 runs.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 18:47 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
South Zone ‘s Sachin Baby, bowled by West Zone ‘s Atit Sheth (not in pic), on the third day of Duleep Trophy final match between West Zone VS South Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
South Zone ‘s Sachin Baby, bowled by West Zone ‘s Atit Sheth (not in pic), on the third day of Duleep Trophy final match between West Zone VS South Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

South Zone 's Sachin Baby, bowled by West Zone 's Atit Sheth (not in pic), on the third day of Duleep Trophy final match between West Zone VS South Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

South Zone tightened its grip on West Zone on the third day of its Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal (35), Hanuma Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37) and Sachin Baby (28) pushed South to 181 in seven in the second innings, giving the side an overall lead of 248 runs.

The morning session belonged to South pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who claimed a First Class career-best haul of seven for 53.

West could add only 17 runs to its overnight tally, as Kaverappa cleaned up the three remaining wickets in quick time.

The South batters then consolidated on the handy 67-run innings lead Mayank and skipper Vihari rescued South from a precarious eight for two with a 64-run third-wicket stand.

Also Read: From Hong Kong with spin: Jhathavedh Subramanyan, TNPL’s latest success story

Mayank was scalped by left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, but the opener did not go quietly. After pulling a short ball to leg gully, Mayank was convinced that Nagwaswalla had erred by banging in a third bouncer for the over. The third umpire, Saidharshan Kumar, decided that it was a legal delivery.

An annoyed Mayank marched to the match referee’s cabin to protest.

Disaster was averted when Suryakumar Yadav collided with teammate Arpit Vasavada when taking an excellent catch to dismiss Sai Kishore. Vasavada was lucky to avoid serious injury, as Suryakumar knee narrowly missed the substitute fielder’s head. Vasavada, treated by medical staff for a bleeding nose, left the field holding his wrist in pain.

West Zone ‘s Suryakumar Yadav, clash with Arpit Vasavada, while take a catch of South Zone ‘s Sai Kishore, on the third day of Duleep Trophy final match between West Zone VS South Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

West Zone 's Suryakumar Yadav, clash with Arpit Vasavada, while take a catch of South Zone 's Sai Kishore, on the third day of Duleep Trophy final match between West Zone VS South Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Only 66 overs of play was possible, as bad light played spoilsport.

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
