Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs

South Zone tightened its grip on West Zone on the third day of its Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal (35), Hanuma Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37) and Sachin Baby (28) pushed South to 181 in seven in the second innings, giving the side an overall lead of 248 runs.

The morning session belonged to South pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who claimed a First Class career-best haul of seven for 53.

West could add only 17 runs to its overnight tally, as Kaverappa cleaned up the three remaining wickets in quick time.

The South batters then consolidated on the handy 67-run innings lead Mayank and skipper Vihari rescued South from a precarious eight for two with a 64-run third-wicket stand.

Mayank was scalped by left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, but the opener did not go quietly. After pulling a short ball to leg gully, Mayank was convinced that Nagwaswalla had erred by banging in a third bouncer for the over. The third umpire, Saidharshan Kumar, decided that it was a legal delivery.

An annoyed Mayank marched to the match referee’s cabin to protest.

Disaster was averted when Suryakumar Yadav collided with teammate Arpit Vasavada when taking an excellent catch to dismiss Sai Kishore. Vasavada was lucky to avoid serious injury, as Suryakumar knee narrowly missed the substitute fielder’s head. Vasavada, treated by medical staff for a bleeding nose, left the field holding his wrist in pain.

Only 66 overs of play was possible, as bad light played spoilsport.