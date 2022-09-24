Duleep Trophy final LIVE score, West Zone vs South Zone Day 4: Sarfaraz nears 100 as West Zone leads by 445 runs; Jaiswal out on 265

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. This is Abhishek Saini, bringing you all the updates.

WEST ZONE - 2ND INNINGS

West Zone 502/4 in 116 overs: Basil Thampi is introduced and Sarfaraz hangs back for the short delivery and just guides the ball from close to his body to the third man region for four runs. He moves to 82 with that shot. A back foot punch for two runs in the same over. Het Patel with a drive to beat the cover fielder to get another boundary.

West Zone 489/4 in 113 overs: Het Patel with a couple of jittery moments against the extra bounce on this wicket. But he breaks the shackles off a Sai Kishore delivery as he lofts the ball over mid off to gather four runs. Lead now at 432 runs.

Jaiswal OUT! Gowtham finally gets his man. Jaiswal dismissed on 265 runs. He is beaten by a flighted delivery. The batter takes a long stride forward and is outside the crease. Before he tries to get back inside the line, Bhui collects the ball on a second attempt and dislodges the bails. A great innings comes to an end.

West Zone 472/3: A clear intent to aggress by the two batters. First, Sarfaraz slog sweeps Krishnappa Gowtham to square leg for four runs. Then Jaiswal steps out and lofts the ball to long on for six runs. The partnership is now 154 runs.

West Zone 458/3 in 104 overs: Jaiswal yet again steps out of his crease and hits the ball to the long on boundary to collect four runs. He reaches his 250 with the shot. Jaiswal is foxed by the turn off a Gowtham delivery but Ricky Bhui misses the stumping. Another chance goes begging.

West Zone 450/3 in 101 overs: Sarfaraz reverse sweeps a delivery outside off and collects four runs. This also brings up his fifty. An identical shot on the very next ball. Daring cricket. Jaiswal has been using his feet well over the last few overs. The southpaw steps out and places the ball towards the fielders in the deep to complete singles. Sarfaraz dropped on 62. It goes from bad to worse for South Zone.

West Zone 431/3 in 97 overs: Jaiswal and Sarfaraz continue to pile on runs. The total has crossed 400 and the lead is also close to the figure. Sarfaraz Khan is nearing his 50.

West Zone 416/3 in 94 overs - Leads by 359 runs

West Zone 398/3 in 90 overs: Sarfaraz plays a shot in the air and the cover fielder leaps forward to grab the catch but is a little too far to get there in time. After three overs of spin, the second new ball is finally taken in the 89th over. And Day 4 brings the same cut shots from Jaiswal which end up edging over the slip cordon and running for four runs. The lead is now 341 runs.

West Zone 383/3 in 87 overs: Gowtham starts the day with a maiden over. The over if followed by a long discussion between the captain and Sai Kishore before the latter bowls his first over of the day. Jaiswal gets off the mark for the day with a sweep shot for four runs. Still no new ball for South Zone.

West Zone 376/3. Leads by 319 runs. Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan will walk out to extend their side’s lead.

WEST ZONE vs SOUTH ZONE PLAYING XI

WZ XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyank Panchal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Atit Sheth, Shams Mulani, Het Patel (wk), Tanush Kotian, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja

SZ XI: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Indrajith, Hanuma Vihari (c), Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Basil Thampi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Cheepurapalli Stephen

DULEEP TROPHY FINAL, DAY 3 REPORT

Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 batting, 244b, 23x4, 3x6) hit a turbocharged double-hundred, his second of the tournament, as West Zone flattened South Zone on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side was 319 runs ahead in the contest after plundering 376 in just 83.1 overs against a hapless South Zone attack. The West Zone batters built on the impetus provided by pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Chintan Gaja, who wiped out the tail in just 13 balls as South Zone folded for 327, eking out a 57-run first innings lead.

West Zone asserted its dominance with Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer (71, 113b, 4x4, 2x6) adding 169 runs for the third wicket before a steady unbeaten 58-ball 30 by Sarfaraz Khan extended South Zone’s misery. In the only disappointment for West Zone, Rahane fell for 15, trapped in front by Krishnappa Gowtham, who got one to skid through and keep low.

Jaiswal maintained his tempo and a sense of occasion during his match-defining stay at the crease. He struck R. Sai Kishore for four at long-off to bring up his 235-ball double-hundred and leapt in the air. His 150 came off 159 balls with a ramp to the third man boundary, a late cut past the slip cordon heralded his 119-ball century and a six over long-off took him to a half-century off 56 balls.

Iyer weathered a familiar short-ball ploy when Basil Thampi, with a fine-leg, deep square-leg and short midwicket, was brought back into the attack. Iyer ducked compulsively, even misreading the length on a couple of occasions and fending awkwardly with his bat.

However, Vihari soon relented as Gowtham and Kishore bowled in tandem, playing into Iyer’s strength against spin. Even medium-pacer T Ravi Teja returned, Iyer ramped a short-ball to the third-man fence before reaching his fifty off 90 balls after Tea. He made a statement by pulling another short one from Thampi for a four at deep square-leg and then rocked back and meted out the similar treatment to a Kishore half-tracker with a maximum.

Just when it looked like Iyer had aced the matchup, he chipped one to the deep extra-cover fielder against the run of play, rewarding Kishore for the second time in the match.

Earlier, eager to end his run-drought (four runs in the last three innings), Jaiswal hit the ground running with a crisp drive through the covers for four off Thampi in the first over. When the pacer was taken off, he had leaked 33 runs in three overs with West Zone racing to 40 for no loss in six overs.

Fellow-opener Priyank Panchal (40, 64b, 4x6) was hassled by VC Stephen, who came around the wicket to beat the right-hander consistently with the new ball but looked at ease against Gowtham, giving the off-spinner the charge and hitting him for two fours.

Dhruva Prasad

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 FINAL LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network from 9:30 AM IST on September 21. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.