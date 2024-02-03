Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Opening was challenging at first but have adapted to it now, says Goa’s Prabhudessai

Goa’s Suyash Prabhudessai has so far accumulated 513 runs from eight innings at an average of 73.28 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

On Friday, though Prabhudessai said he’s been batting the same way he’s always done, he admitted that one thing has changed.

“From this season, I’ve started opening the batting. I mean I have never opened the batting for Goa before. So, for 4-5 years, I was batting down the order, and last year I batted at number three.

“The coach gave me this opportunity to open the innings and it has really worked for me!”

Prabhudessai made 104 on the first day of the fifth-round match versus Tamil Nadu on Friday. Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore on Saturday astutely observed that Prabhudessai, who loves to play straight, couldn’t do so because of the nature of the first-day wicket. Rather, the opener profusely employed the sweep to the spinners. It is indicative of his ability to adapt.

Prabhudessai said: “I thought the wicket was a little bit on the slower side. The turn and bounce was there from the first ball since Sai Kishore began bowling in the ninth over. So, I think it was tough to hit straight on this wicket, in today’s (Friday’s) game especially. I realised it at the start of the game. Sweep is always my go-to shot against spinners. So, I backed it, and it worked pretty well for me.”

Asked how challenging it has been to open the innings, he said: “It was quite challenging at the beginning. The initial practice games we played among ourselves were quite challenging. But once I’ve got adapted to it, it’s been going well for me. I’m enjoying opening the batting.

“When the ball is new, you don’t know how it is going to come at you. Especially, on this wicket, when the wicket was pretty damp, even the outswingers, after pitching, it was coming in! So, that is a bit of a challenge when you open the batting against the red ball.”