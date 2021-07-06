Confusion in HCA over domestic cricket tournament date

Two factions in the Hyderabad Cricket Association announced separate schedules of tournaments on Tuesday.

HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin wrote to secretaries of all the affiliated clubs that the Tiger Cup T20 cricket tournament would start from July 12. The last date of submission for forms is July 10.

Meanwhile, secretary R. Vijayanand –led Apex Council informed in the afternoon that the HCA Leagues would commence from July 7 as announced earlier, and retracted his statement in the evening stating that they have been deferred in the interest of the players. “Fresh dates will be announced later,” the brief release said later.

READ| HCA Apex Council members stranded outside Gymkhana Ground

Earlier, Azhar’s move to nominate and give additional charge to Subadhari Suri as vice-president and joint secretary, Santosh Daware as treasurer, Parth Sathwalekar as Councillor and himself taking additional charge as Secretary to what he claimed was to fill the vacancies created by the suspension of the five Apex Council members (his rival group) led to another fresh row.

READ| Five Apex Council members disqualified by HCA Ombudsman

The rival group questioned the decision, stating they were in violation of the rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, former HCA President G. Vinod informed the media that either the warring Apex Council members should sit and sort out all issues or the entire body should be dissolved and fresh elections sought.