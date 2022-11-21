Vijay Hazare Trophy, Group A: Rohit Rayudu’s ton takes Hyderabad closer to knockout spot

Rohit Rayudu smashed his second century in this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over) cricket tournament and kept Hyderabad in the hunt for a knockout spot following the team’s four-wicket victory over Gujarat at the Air Force ground 2 here on Monday.

Hyderabad chased down Gujarat’s 248 for nine after Rayudu (109, 125b, 11x4, 2x6) and Tilak Varma (65, 59b, 7x4, 3x6) added 120 runs for the second wicket off 121 deliveries. From the lower-order, Bhavesh Seth (42, 63b, 3x4) played his part well.

Brief scores Gujarat 248 for 9 in 50 overs (Kathan 109, Sanketh 3 for 39) lost to Hyderabad 251 for 6 in 49 overs (Rohit 109, Tilak 65)

With one round to go, this result raised Hyderabad’s tally to 16 from six matches and kept Gujarat’s aggregate to eight. In the other matches, Saurashtra (20 points) retained its spot in Group A by beating Tripura (8) by four wickets at the Air Force ground, Chandigarh (20) scored over defending champion Himachal Pradesh (8) with five wickets and one delivery to spare at the Jamia Milia ground after Uttar Pradesh (16) crushed Manipur (0) by eight wickets at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

ALSO READ - Group E: Jaiswal, Mulani excel as Mumbai beats Puducherry

On a day when all the results went in favour of the captains who elected to field, Hyderabad stayed in control.

Gujarat was looking for a big total after opener Kanthan Patel (109, 136b.10x4, 3x6) raised 76 runs for the first wicket with skipper Priyank Panchal (26, 40, 3x4) and 49 for the third wicket with Piyush Chawla and another 47 for the fifth wicket with Umang Kumar(27, 28b, 2x4).

However, Gujarat lost its way after Kanthan fell to Mickil Jaiswal in the 41st over with the score at 188. With Tanay Thyagarajan sending back Umang Kumar in the 43rd over and E. Sanketh accounting for Chintan Gaja and Chirag Gandhi (33, 25b. 4x4), Gujarat could not finish with a flourish.