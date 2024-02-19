Ranji Trophy Plate Final: Biswa century not enough as Hyderabad nears title

Raj Biswa rode on his luck to score a century (100, 114b, 11x4, 4x6) and string a 102-run stand with Jaskirat Singh (81, 157b, 10x4, 2x6), helping Meghalaya come back into the game on the third day of the five-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group final at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday. However, Meghalaya’s collapse in the final session saw its hopes of pulling off an improbable result fade away.

The 34-year-old Biswa scored his fourth Ranji century in his 19th match and came up with some stunning strokes on either side of the wicket. Fast bowler Kartikeya Kak was the pick of the bowlers but was unlucky to see a couple of catches dropped.

It would have been a different story if Tanmay Agarwal had not put down a straight forward catch at slip off Tanay Thyagarajan when Biswa was on 20. Debutant Rishab Baslas then dropped a sitter at deep fine-leg off a mistimed hook off Kak, with Biswa on 31.

Even Jaskirat was dropped on 16 by slip fielder Chandan Sahani off Kak.

But, to the disappointment of Meghalaya camp, Biswa was snapped up by an alert Nitesh Reddy at slip off left-arm spinner Rishab Baslas immediately after he completed his century. Jaskirat missed an opportunity to score a century when he was bowled by Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma after defying the home team with great enterprise.

Left-arm spinner Tanay completed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season, and eighth overall, to be the lead performer with the ball again.

Umpire Vaibhav Dhokre surprised many by recalling Meghalaya batter Aryan B. Sangma (on four) after he gave him out - caught behind off Rohit Rayudu.

There were quite a few heated exchanges between Tilak and Biswa forcing the umpires to intervene.

Hyderabad, needing 198 to win, was shocked to see Tanmay cleaned up by sheer pace from Chengkam Sangma with the second ball of the innings but finished the day on a healthy 71 for one.