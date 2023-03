The Rest of India (ROI) team won the 58th edition of the Irani Cup as it beat Madhya Pradesh by runs in Gwalior on Sunday.

Led by twin tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal, a first-innings double century (213) and 144 in the second innings, ROI put up a daunting 437-run target for Madhya Pradesh. MP was bundled for 198 in 58.3 overs in pursuit in the first session on Day 5.

Only three Ranji Trophy-winning teams have won the Irani Cup since the 2000-01 season. Railways

