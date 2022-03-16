Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy: Jharkhand qualifies after dull draw against Nagaland Anukul Roy scores a career-best 153 on day five before the teams shake hands; Jharkhand makes it to the quarterfinals on the basis of its first-innings lead. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 March, 2022 15:20 IST Jharkhand’s Kumar Kushagra plays a cut shot during his innings of 89, on day five of the pre-quarterfinal against Nagaland. - PTI Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 March, 2022 15:20 IST Anukul Roy scored a career-best 153 as the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match between Jharkhand and Nagaland ended in a dull draw at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.Jharkhand, resuming its second innings on 132 for two on the fifth and final day, was 417 for six when both sides agreed to shake hands. Jharkhand chose to give its players some batting practice on a lifeless track; its players continued to amass runs which had hardly any significance except for statistics.RANJI TROPHY, PRE-QUARTERFINALS - AS IT HAPPENEDNagaland bowlers, who bowled on all five days, continued to toil since the morning as Utkarsh Singh added 23 to his overnight score before being caught behind on 73 (141b, 9x4). He gathered 86 with Anukul.Promoted up the order, Anukul (153, 164b, 14x4, 7x6), who had scored a half-century in the first innings, drove well on the off-side on his way to his second century. He played some lovely shots, including seven sixes in the ‘V’, to achieve his personal milestone.Highest partnershipThe left-handed Anukul joined hands with teenage wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who had scored a double hundred earlier in the match, to build the highest partnership of 163 runs in the second essay.READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Top 10 performers of the group stages Anukul was bowled by Nagaland skipper Rongsen Jonathon.Kushagra (89, 104b, 8x4, 3x6) expressed himself freely and displayed some fine strokes, including three sixes between long-on and mid-wicket. He added 58 more with Ashish Kumar (23 not out) before being dismissed by Jonathon, who took three wickets.Kushagra’s fall signalled the end of the match.The scoresJharkhand 880 and 417 for 6 in 90.3 overs (Anukul Roy 153, Kumar Kushagra 89, Utkarsh Singh 73, Nazim Siddiqui 42, Kumar Suraj 31, Rongsen Jonathon 3 for 109) drew with Nagaland 289.Jharkhand progresses to the quarterfinals on the basis of first-innings lead. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :