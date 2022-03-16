Ranji Trophy: Jharkhand qualifies after dull draw against Nagaland

Anukul Roy scored a career-best 153 as the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match between Jharkhand and Nagaland ended in a dull draw at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Jharkhand, resuming its second innings on 132 for two on the fifth and final day, was 417 for six when both sides agreed to shake hands. Jharkhand chose to give its players some batting practice on a lifeless track; its players continued to amass runs which had hardly any significance except for statistics.

RANJI TROPHY, PRE-QUARTERFINALS - AS IT HAPPENED

Nagaland bowlers, who bowled on all five days, continued to toil since the morning as Utkarsh Singh added 23 to his overnight score before being caught behind on 73 (141b, 9x4). He gathered 86 with Anukul.

Promoted up the order, Anukul (153, 164b, 14x4, 7x6), who had scored a half-century in the first innings, drove well on the off-side on his way to his second century. He played some lovely shots, including seven sixes in the ‘V’, to achieve his personal milestone.

Highest partnership

The left-handed Anukul joined hands with teenage wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who had scored a double hundred earlier in the match, to build the highest partnership of 163 runs in the second essay.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Top 10 performers of the group stages

Anukul was bowled by Nagaland skipper Rongsen Jonathon.

Kushagra (89, 104b, 8x4, 3x6) expressed himself freely and displayed some fine strokes, including three sixes between long-on and mid-wicket. He added 58 more with Ashish Kumar (23 not out) before being dismissed by Jonathon, who took three wickets.

Kushagra’s fall signalled the end of the match.