Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Top 10 performers of the group stages

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season concluded on March 16 with the pre-quarterfinal match between Jharkhand and Nagaland.

Jharkhand became the eighth team to reach the quarterfinals, which will be played after a two-month break in June. The group stage and the one-off pre-quarterfinal witnessed some high-class performances across departments.

Here is a look at the top performers from the group stage of the Ranji trophy 2021-22.



Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who burst out as a young prodigy nearly a decade ago, showed his mettle again during this Ranji trophy season.

The right-hander from Mumbai continued his scorching form from the previous season in 2019/20. He began with a mammoth 275 against defending champion, Saurashtra, in the first round.

Sarfaraz crafted crucial knocks of 63 and 48 against Goa as Mumbai crushed its opponent by 119 runs. The 24-year-old did not stop there as he unleashed another match-winning knock of 165 against Odisha in the last match of group D at a healthy strike rate of 91.

In the four innings he played, Sarfaraz piled up 551 runs at an average of 137.75

MT - 3; INN - 4; Runs - 551; AVG - 137.75; 100 - 2; 50 - 1, 4s - 58 6s - 9

Yash Dhull

Fresh from his U-19 World Cup triumph as captain, Yash Dhull shone in whites in his maiden first-class season. Playing for Delhi, he made his debut against Tamil Nadu special by scoring centuries in both innings - becoming only the third Indian to achieve the feat.

Dhull followed it up with a cracking double century against Chattisgarh to salvage a draw for Delhi in the third round.

While Delhi failed to match expectations - finding itself at the bottom of its group - Dhull emerged as its biggest positive with 479 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 119.75

MT - 3; INN - 6; Runs - 479; AVG - 119.75; 100 - 3; 4s - 66 6s - 1

Chirag Jani

An all-rounder who usually bats in the middle-order, Chirag Jani hit a purple patch for Saurashtra in a new role this season. Batting at number three for the first time, Chirag scored his first-ever double century against Odisha in a round-two match. The 32-year-old backed it up with another match-winning century (140) against Goa in the final round.

Jani racked up 453 runs at an average of 90.60 even as his side missed out on a knockout spot from group D.

MT - 3; INN - 5; Runs - 453; AVG - 90.60; 100 - 2; 4s - 66 6s -8

Baba Indrajith

Baba Indrajith has been in sublime form for Tamil Nadu this Ranji season. He hit three consecutive tons in the elite group matches against all three opponents.

Indrajith started his campaign with a 117 against Delhi which was followed by a 127 against Chattisgarh. He continued to be the side's standout performer, recording a ton and a half-century against Jharkhand in the final round. While Tamil Nadu crashed out in the league stages, Indrajith made everyone take notice with fifty-plus scores in all of his four outings.

MT - 3; INN - 4; Runs - 396; AVG - 99.00; 100 - 3; 50 - 1; 4s - 53 6s -4



Rohan Kunnummal

The 23-year-old Kerala batting sensation has become the new toast of the town.

Kunnummal became the first Kerala cricketer to hit three consecutive hundreds in the Ranji Trophy. The Kerala opener smashed a century against Meghalaya in his second first-class match. Rohan's stunning strokeplay was in full display during Kerala's win against Gujarat in the second round, where he racked up two tons, including an unbeaten 106 in a sensational 214-run chase.

Rohan (75) missed out on a hundred against Madhya Pradesh in the last group match, with Kerala falling short of the playoffs berth.

MT - 3; INN - 4; Runs - 417; AVG - 139.00; 100 - 3; 50 - 1; 4s - 53 6s -8

Shams Mulani

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani has been a pillar of strength for Mumbai this season. He registered four five-wicket hauls - the most by any bowler in the group stage. His 7-114 in the second innings against defending champion Saurashtra was instrumental in helping Mumbai earn a crucial draw.

Mulani then picked two five-wicket hauls against Goa, piloting Mumbai to a 119-run victory. Mulani's 29 wickets proved to be a massive difference as Mumbai worked its way to the top of a tricky group to qualify for the knockouts.

MT - 3; INN - 6; Wickets - 29; Bowl AVG - 15.62; Bowl SR - 32.4; 5w - 4 10w - 2

T Ravi Teja

Hyderabad's right-arm medium seamer Ravi Teja was in fine form in the group stage. He amassed 20 wickets at an average of 14.95 as his all-round efforts helped the team register two wins in the three matches.

The 27-year-old recorded a brilliant spell of 6/41 in Hyderabad's first-round win over Chandigarh. Teja's all-round display of 81* and 3/48 against Bengal in the second round went in vain. However, he was adjudged the man of the match in Hyderabad's final match against Baroda after scoring another fifty besides picking four-wicket hauls in both innings.

MT - 3; INN - 6; Wickets - 20; Bowl AVG - 14.95; Bowl SR - 28.1; 5w - 1

PLATE GROUP

Sakibul Gani

The 22-year from Bihar grabbed the headlines when he smashed a world record 341 in his maiden first-class innings. Gani's marathon knock against Mizoram witnessed 56 fours and two maximums as Bihar posted a massive 686.

Gani extended his run with a solid 98 in the first-innings against Sikkim before scoring another century (101) in the same match.

But his dream run couldn't prevent Bihar from being knocked out in the group stages of the tournament.

MT - 3; INN - 5; Runs - 601; AVG - 150.20; 100 - 2; 50 - 1; 4s - 97 6s -4

Taruwar Kohli

Domestic veteran Taruwar Kohli had another prolific season with the bat. Kohli smashed centuries in both innings against Mizoram. His 151 in the first innings and 101 in the second helped his team draw a match that witnessed Gani's record-breaking 341.

The 33-year-old also proved to be efficient with the ball. Kohli managed two four-wicket hauls against Manipur in the second round and helped his team earn another draw. He went on to score his third century of the season in the last group match against Nagaland, albeit in a losing cause.

MT - 3; INN - 6; Runs - 526; AVG - 131.50; 100 - 3; 50 - 1; 4s - 91; 6s - 1

Chetan Bist

Chetan Bist's stupendous form was at the heart of Nagaland's qualification to the pre-quarterfinals of the Ranji season from the plate group. The former Rajasthan batter racked up five centuries in four matches. Bist hit four of these in succession, including one against Jharkhand in the pre-quarterfinals.

The 32-year wicketkeeper batter compiled his runs at an unbelievable average of 313.50.

Bist finished the group stage with 627 runs* - the highest among all batters in the group stages of the red-ball season.

MT - 4; INN - 6; Runs - 627; AVG - 313.50; 100 - 5; 4s - 60; 6s - 7