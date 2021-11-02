Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala confident after last season’s performance - Tinu Yohannan

Indian cricket’s new domestic season begins on the Diwali day, on November 4. Since the season-opener is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, the fireworks would not be limited just to Diwali.

Kerala’s first match is against Gujarat at New Delhi. The others in Group D are Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Bihar and Assam.

“Yes, the grouping looks easier for us compared to the last edition of the tournament, but the format is so unpredictable, as India’s show at the T20 World Cup is reminding us right now,” Kerala’s coach Tinu Yohannan told Sportstar on Monday. “We could take confidence from our performance in the white-ball tournaments last season.”

‘Blessing’

Yohannan is glad that the players got to play a lot of cricket over the past few months, despite the lockdown restrictions.

ALSO READ - DDCA elections: Rohan Jaitley retains post, beats Vikash Singh

“The T20 tournaments organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) at Alappuzha proved such a blessing,” the former India Test pacer said. “Many cricketers have thus been able to make a comeback to the side after a long time. Players like Manu Krishnan, Abdul Basith, M. S. Akhil and Vysakh Chandran made good use of the opportunities that came their way.”

Yohannan feels the T20 tournament is a good platform also for cricketers like Vishweshwar Suresh, Vatsal Govind and Sharafudeen, especially with the expanded IPL and the mega auction. “I can’t now say how many of them will get to play, but it is good to see that there is good competition for places in the eleven,” he said. “That performers like Krishna Prasad and Anand Joseph are only among the reserves shows how strong our bench is.”

He said the team will benefit from having a mental conditioning coach. “The players have already had a few sessions with Jody Martins,” he said. “I felt that there was a need for a qualified, experienced person like Jody. I came to know of him through coach Biju George. I am glad that the KCA appointed him for the full season.”