Madhya Pradesh wins Buchi Babu Tournament, beats Delhi by 250 runs

Madhya Pradesh clinically went about its job on the final day and beat Delhi by 250 runs to clinch the Take Sports All India Buchi Babu tournament here at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Monday.

Resuming at 129 for six with a lead of 298, MP needed to avoid a batting collapse and give Delhi a sniff of a chance.

Fortunately, Sumit Kushwah and Aryan Deshmukh (46) batted out the first 12 overs without losing a wicket as MP slowly stretched its lead. After Kushwah got run out, MP got bowled out for 172 but had a healthy lead of 341 by then.

Delhi’s left-arm spinner Shivank Vashisht (5/43) completed his five-for when he removed Adheer Pratap Singh after taking four wickets on the third day.

With 65 overs left to chase 342, Delhi needed a quick start to have any chances, but the top-order succumbed to left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya’s fiery spell (4-1-12-3) within the first five overs.

The 31-year-old, who moved from Delhi this year, struck thrice in his first three overs to leave his former team tottering at 17 for four and sealed the tie for MP.

Shubham Sharma (Skipper, MPCA) receiving Trophy & Prize | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Khejroliya (3/24) had Arpit Rana and skipper Himmat Singh caught behind while Jonty Sidhu flicked straight to midwicket.

After lunch, off-spinners Shubham Sharma and Adheer Pratap Singh (3/22) spun a web around the Delhi batters who tried to take on the bowlers and kept losing wickets regularly. The match ended just twenty minutes before the tea break when Yogesh Sharma was stumped off Adheer, with Hrithik Shokeen unable to bat due to a split webbing in his left hand.

MP coach Chandrakant Pandit said, “It was a great experience for the young, talented boys. The way they have played the entire tournament, they can take a lot of confidence and continue. There were a lot of good individual performances as well.”

Pandit, who guided the team to Ranji Trophy triumph in 2021-22, said the senior team’s success is making the youngsters believe in themselves more. In the first game against Baroda, MP snatched an outright win after conceding the first innings lead. “We have done these turnarounds in the Ranji Trophy, and that is the motivation I use for these boys, telling them, if they can do it, you also can.”

The scores: Madhya Pradesh 370 & 172 in 75.5 overs (Aryan Deshmukh 46, Shivank Vashisht 5/43) bt Delhi 201 & 91 in 28.4 overs.