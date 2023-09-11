MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madhya Pradesh wins Buchi Babu Tournament, beats Delhi by 250 runs

Buchi Babu Tournament: Madhya Pradesh handed Delhi a 250-run loss to win the trophy at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 18:03 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Madhya Pradesh, Winners Buchi Babu All India Invitation Tournament 2023
Madhya Pradesh, Winners Buchi Babu All India Invitation Tournament 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Madhya Pradesh, Winners Buchi Babu All India Invitation Tournament 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madhya Pradesh clinically went about its job on the final day and beat Delhi by 250 runs to clinch the Take Sports All India Buchi Babu tournament here at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Monday.

Resuming at 129 for six with a lead of 298, MP needed to avoid a batting collapse and give Delhi a sniff of a chance.

ALSO READ
Former TN batter P Ramesh marks special Buchi Babu visit during first final in five years

Fortunately, Sumit Kushwah and Aryan Deshmukh (46) batted out the first 12 overs without losing a wicket as MP slowly stretched its lead. After Kushwah got run out, MP got bowled out for 172 but had a healthy lead of 341 by then.

Delhi’s left-arm spinner Shivank Vashisht (5/43) completed his five-for when he removed Adheer Pratap Singh after taking four wickets on the third day.

ALSO READ | Buchi Babu Tournament: MP holds edge over Delhi despite second-innings collapse

With 65 overs left to chase 342, Delhi needed a quick start to have any chances, but the top-order succumbed to left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya’s fiery spell (4-1-12-3) within the first five overs.

The 31-year-old, who moved from Delhi this year, struck thrice in his first three overs to leave his former team tottering at 17 for four and sealed the tie for MP.

Shubham Sharma (Skipper, MPCA) receiving Trophy & Prize
Shubham Sharma (Skipper, MPCA) receiving Trophy & Prize | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Shubham Sharma (Skipper, MPCA) receiving Trophy & Prize | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Khejroliya (3/24) had Arpit Rana and skipper Himmat Singh caught behind while Jonty Sidhu flicked straight to midwicket.

ALSO READ
Buchi Babu Trophy: MP holds edge over Delhi despite second-innings collapse

After lunch, off-spinners Shubham Sharma and Adheer Pratap Singh (3/22) spun a web around the Delhi batters who tried to take on the bowlers and kept losing wickets regularly. The match ended just twenty minutes before the tea break when Yogesh Sharma was stumped off Adheer, with Hrithik Shokeen unable to bat due to a split webbing in his left hand.

MP coach Chandrakant Pandit said, “It was a great experience for the young, talented boys. The way they have played the entire tournament, they can take a lot of confidence and continue. There were a lot of good individual performances as well.”

Pandit, who guided the team to Ranji Trophy triumph in 2021-22, said the senior team’s success is making the youngsters believe in themselves more. In the first game against Baroda, MP snatched an outright win after conceding the first innings lead. “We have done these turnarounds in the Ranji Trophy, and that is the motivation I use for these boys, telling them, if they can do it, you also can.”

The scores: Madhya Pradesh 370 & 172 in 75.5 overs (Aryan Deshmukh 46, Shivank Vashisht 5/43) bt Delhi 201 & 91 in 28.4 overs.

Awards:
Player of the final: Shivank Vashisht (Delhi); Player of the tournament: Sumit Kushwah (MPCA); Best Batter: Aniket Verma (MPCA); Best Bowler: Hrithik Shokeen (Delhi); Best All-rounder: Shubham Sharma (MPCA).

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Madhya Pradesh /

Delhi /

Kulwant Khejroliya /

Chandrakant Pandit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND 280/2 (43 overs) Kohli, Rahul target centuries vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. Madhya Pradesh wins Buchi Babu Tournament, beats Delhi by 250 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Doping ban restored: National Anti-Doping agency re-enforces ban on quarter-miler M. R. Poovamma
    K. P. Mohan
  4. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Kohli, Rahul get fifties; India 264/2 in 42 overs; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP Bharat: All you need to know about the riders and teams
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Madhya Pradesh wins Buchi Babu Tournament, beats Delhi by 250 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Former TN batter P Ramesh marks special Buchi Babu visit during first final in five years
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Buchi Babu Trophy: MP holds edge over Delhi despite second-innings collapse
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Buchi Babu Final: Kushwah century puts Madhya Pradesh in control at end of Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Buchi Babu tournament: Madhya Pradesh beats TNCA XI in semifinals
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND 280/2 (43 overs) Kohli, Rahul target centuries vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. Madhya Pradesh wins Buchi Babu Tournament, beats Delhi by 250 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Doping ban restored: National Anti-Doping agency re-enforces ban on quarter-miler M. R. Poovamma
    K. P. Mohan
  4. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Kohli, Rahul get fifties; India 264/2 in 42 overs; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP Bharat: All you need to know about the riders and teams
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment