MCA acknowledges complaint from Rajput, Kulkarni

A couple of months since two of the three members of the previous Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) complained about unfair dissolution of the CIC, the Ethics Officer of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has acknowledged the complaint, thus kickstarting the procedure to address their grievance.

In April, former India opening batsman Lalchand Rajput and former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, both being a part of the last year’s CIC, had filed a formal complaint to newly-appointed MCA Ethics Officer, (retd.) Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

Sportstar understands that on Monday Justice Tahilramani wrote to both of them and promised to “look into” the complaints with the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai having been relaxed.

READ| Ankeet Chavan awaits ban revocation letter from BCCI to return to competitive cricket

While alleging interference from office-bearers during the appointment of coaches and selectors, the duo, including chairman Rajput, in their separate complaints had sought an interim stay on the MCA’s decision to relieve them from CIC. They had also requested all the coaches’ and selectors’ appointments to be stayed pending inquiry.

Since then, the MCA reconstituted the CIC and the new CIC, headed by former India batsman Jatin Paranjape, has appointed former Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar as head coach for the forthcoming domestic season.

Interestingly, former MCA president Ravi Savant has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, alleging the dissolution of the previous CIC on February 18 being “mala fide, arbitrary and without any authority”. Savant confirmed that the petition has been listed for hearing on June 10.

At least two apex council members - Ajinkya Naik and Unmesh Khanvilkar - have also expressed dissent over being kept in the dark while appointing Muzumdar as head coach.

The duo in a letter to joint secretaries Sanjay Naik and Shahalam Shaikh have alleged that the apex council of MCA was kept in the dark and wasn’t consulted before the announcement of head coach last week.