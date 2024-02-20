Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube were left out of Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinal against Baroda, the State association announced on Tuesday.
Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the side while Under-19 star Musheer Khan returns to the squad. Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Tushar Deshpande were the other big names included in the side.
The reason for Iyer and Dube’s omission was not listed but media reports claimed the due missed out due to injuries.
Mumbai’s five-day quarterfinal will commence on February 23 at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.
