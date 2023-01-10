Ranji Trophy: Shaw’s unbeaten double hundred gives Mumbai upper hand against Assam on day one

Prithvi Shaw slowly ran towards the non-striker’s end after pushing a Swarupam Purkayastha delivery for a single and kissed his bat before raising his fist in the air.

It was a special moment for the 23-year-old as he scored an unbeaten 240 (283b, 33x4, 1x6) - his second first-class double century - to guide Mumbai to 397-2 against Assam in a crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture on Tuesday.

The last time he scored a first-class double century was against Baroda, back in 2019. And almost three-and-a-half years later, Shaw relied on his natural game and strokeplay to reach another career milestone.

At the picturesque Amingaon Cricket Ground, which hosted its first first-class game, Shaw forged an unbroken 200-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (73 n.o., 140b, 5x4) to put Mumbai in the driver’s seat.

On a flat deck, which hardly had anything in it for the bowlers, it was a baffling decision for Assam to win the toss and put Mumbai in to bat. Making the most of the opportunity, Shaw and Rahane took their time before flexing their muscles.

While Shaw, who hadn’t registered a three-digit score in this edition until Tuesday, cut and drove fluently, hitting as many as 33 boundaries, Rahane held fort at the other end.

Half-way through his innings, a fan breached the security and entered the ground to touch Rahane’s feet. Before the security personnel could whisk away the spectator, he exchanged smiles with the Mumbai captain.

With Armaan Jaffer run out, Rahane joined Shaw with Mumbai on 197-2, laying the foundation for a strong partnership.

Shaw had a 123-run opening stand with Musheer Khan. Shaw tormented Assam pacers Hridip Deka and Mukhtar Hussain before bringing up his fifty with a classy boundary through the deep extra cover.

Meanwhile, Musheer fell eight short of his maiden half-century after being caught behind by stumper Abhishek Thakuri off Mukhtar Hussain.

Slew of changes

Mumbai made a few changes to its playing XI - it brought in India international Shardul Thakur, while Tushar Deshpande was rested, making way for Royston Dias. Wicketkeeper Prasad Pawar made the cut ahead of Hardik Tamore. The visiting side would hope its selection calls pay off over the remaining three days.