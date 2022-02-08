Ranji Trophy first day first show: Pujara vs Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be facing each other in the first match of the Ranji Trophy when Mumbai plays Saurashtra in a Group D fixture on February 17.

According to the groupings, defending champion Saurashtra, Mumbai, Goa and Odisha are clubbed in Group D and will play all its three group stage fixtures in Ahmedabad.

Both Rahane and Pujara have been under scrutiny after failing to score big of late. Rahane last scored a century against Australia in December, 2020, while Pujara scored a ton in Sydney, three years ago.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2022 will begin on February 17: BCCI

Since then, Rahane has averaged only 20.25 with a total score of 547 runs in 27 innings. Since his last ton, Pujara scored 1287 runs in 48 innings. With the Test series against Sri Lanka lined up, the selectors will keep a close eye on how the duo performs in Ranji Trophy.

Saurashtra will be led by Jaydev Unadkat, while Rahane will play for Mumbai under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw.