Ranji Trophy 2022 will begin on February 17: BCCI

The Ranji Trophy will begin on February 17, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all the state associations.

In a guidelines to the staging associations, which Sportstar has seen, the players will have to report to their respective venues on February 10 and undergo a mandatory quarantine till February 14.

The teams will train on February 15 and 16 before the first game begins. After three rounds of league matches, the pre-quarterfinal matches will be held between March 12 and 16. All pre-quarterfinals will be four-day matches instead of a five-day affair.

According to the guidelines, each squad can have a “maximum 30 players comprising a minimum of 20 players.” The number of support staff will be capped at a total of 10. The guidelines say that 20 players “will be eligible for match fees (playing XI will be eligible for 100 per cent while the remaining nine will be entitled for 50 per cent). However, teams are permitted to carry two extra players as COVID reserves.”

The circular also states, “In case, where a Team India cricketer is deputed by the BCCI to participate in domestic cricket, he or she will be eligible for match fee over and above the 20 players based on his Playing XI and non-Playing XI status in the matches.”

After a gap of two years, the Board will host the tournament in two phases - before and after the IPL - across nine venues.

The fixtures

First Round: February 17-20

Second Round: February 24-27

Third Round: March 3-6

Pre-quarterfinal: March 7-10