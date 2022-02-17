Domestic Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Round 1, Day 1: LIVE UPDATES The Ranji Trophy is back after nearly two years. Catch live updates from the first day's play of the first round of the new season. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 February, 2022 09:21 IST Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will square off in Ahmedabad in a clash of heavyweights. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 February, 2022 09:21 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.UPDATESTOSS1. Bengal v Baroda, Cuttack: Bengal wins toss, chooses to field2. Hyderabad v Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar: Chandigarh wins toss, chooses to field3. Delhi v Tamil Nadu: TN wins toss, chooses to field4. Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh, Guwahati: Jharkhand wins toss, chooses to bat5. Bihar v Mizoram, Kolkata: Bihar wins toss, chooses to bat6. Nagaland v Sikkim, Kolkata: Sikkim wins toss, chooses to bat7. Manipur v Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh wins toss, chooses to bat8. Gujarat v MP, Rajkot: Gujarat wins toss, chooses to field9. Kerala v Meghalaya, Rajkot: Kerala wins toss, chooses to field10. Karnataka v Railways, Chennai: Railways wins toss, chooses to field11. J&K v Pondicherry, Chennai12. Saurashtra v Mumbai, Ahmedabad13. Odisha v Goa, Ahmedabad: Odisha wins toss, chooses to field14. Andhra v Rajasthan, Trivandrum15. Services v Uttarakhand, Trivandrum: Uttarakhand wins toss, chooses to field16. Punjab v HP: Punjab wins toss, chooses to field17. Haryana v Tripura, New Delhi: Tripura wins toss, chooses to field18. Vidarbha v UP, Sultanpur19. Maharashtra v Assam, LahliTamil Nadu v Delhi | TN has chosen to bowl, in Guwahati. U-19 star Yash Dhull makes his first-class debut.The teamsDelhi: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Simarjeet Singh, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav.TN: Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, B. Aparajith, B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, M. Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, P. Kumar. -----The marquee event of the domestic season is back.The Ranji Trophy is all set to commence after a gap of nearly two years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it couldn't be held in 2020-21, but it's finally here, ending an interminable wait for specialists in red-ball cricket to showcase their prowess and earn their livelihood.All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the India stalwarts, will likely be playing.In another heavyweight clash, Tamil Nadu, the Vijay Hazare Trophy runner-up, will play Delhi in Guwahati. Read the preview here.There may be star attraction, too, in Rajkot. The 39-year-old Sreesanth is part of the 20-member Kerala squad, but it remains to be seen whether he gets a call-up in the final XI which plays Meghalaya.FIXTURESIn Cuttack: Bengal v BarodaIn Bhubaneswar: Hyderabad v ChandigarhIn Guwahati: Delhi v Tamil NaduIn Guwahati: Jharkhand v ChhattisgarhIn Kolkata: Bihar v MizoramIn Kolkata: Nagaland v SikkimIn Kolkata: Manipur v Arunachal PradeshIn Rajkot: Gujarat v Madhya PradeshIn Rajkot: Kerala v MeghalayaIn Chennai: Karnataka v RailwaysIn Chennai: J&K v PondicherryIn Ahmedabad: Saurashtra v MumbaiIn Ahmedabad: Odisha v GoaIn Trivandrum: Andhra v RajasthanIn Trivandrum: Services v UttarakhandIn New Delhi: Punjab v Himachal PradeshIn New Delhi: Haryana v TripuraIn Sultanpur: Vidarbha v Uttar PradeshIn Lahli: Maharashtra v Assam