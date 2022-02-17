Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Round 1, Day 1: LIVE UPDATES

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

UPDATES

TOSS 1. Bengal v Baroda, Cuttack : Bengal wins toss, chooses to field 2. Hyderabad v Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar : Chandigarh wins toss, chooses to field 3. Delhi v Tamil Nadu : TN wins toss, chooses to field 4. Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh, Guwahati : Jharkhand wins toss, chooses to bat 5. Bihar v Mizoram, Kolkata : Bihar wins toss, chooses to bat 6. Nagaland v Sikkim, Kolkata : Sikkim wins toss, chooses to bat 7. Manipur v Arunachal Pradesh : Arunachal Pradesh wins toss, chooses to bat 8. Gujarat v MP, Rajkot : Gujarat wins toss, chooses to field 9. Kerala v Meghalaya, Rajkot : Kerala wins toss, chooses to field 10. Karnataka v Railways, Chennai : Railways wins toss, chooses to field 11. J&K v Pondicherry, Chennai 12. Saurashtra v Mumbai, Ahmedabad 13. Odisha v Goa, Ahmedabad : Odisha wins toss, chooses to field 14. Andhra v Rajasthan, Trivandrum 15. Services v Uttarakhand, Trivandrum : Uttarakhand wins toss, chooses to field 16. Punjab v HP : Punjab wins toss, chooses to field 17. Haryana v Tripura, New Delhi : Tripura wins toss, chooses to field 18. Vidarbha v UP, Sultanpur 19. Maharashtra v Assam, Lahli

Tamil Nadu v Delhi | TN has chosen to bowl, in Guwahati. U-19 star Yash Dhull makes his first-class debut.

The teams

Delhi: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Simarjeet Singh, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav.

TN: Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, B. Aparajith, B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Narayan Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, M. Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, P. Kumar.

The marquee event of the domestic season is back.

The Ranji Trophy is all set to commence after a gap of nearly two years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it couldn't be held in 2020-21, but it's finally here, ending an interminable wait for specialists in red-ball cricket to showcase their prowess and earn their livelihood.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the India stalwarts, will likely be playing.

In another heavyweight clash, Tamil Nadu, the Vijay Hazare Trophy runner-up, will play Delhi in Guwahati. Read the preview here.

There may be star attraction, too, in Rajkot. The 39-year-old Sreesanth is part of the 20-member Kerala squad, but it remains to be seen whether he gets a call-up in the final XI which plays Meghalaya.