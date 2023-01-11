Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw scores triple hundred against Assam

Prithvi Shaw scored a triple hundred for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday.

This was Shaw’s maiden triple hundred in First-Class cricket. His previous best score was 202. Shaw became the eighth Mumbai batter to reach the milestone.

Continuing from an overnight score of 240, Shaw completed the triple ton in the morning session on day two of the fifth round match.

Batting with captain Ajinkya Rahane, Shaw led the Mumbai team to a mammoth first innings score which neared 500.

Shaw had a lean run in the tournament before the Assam game, with just 160 runs from the previous seven innings for Mumbai. The 23-year-old has amassed over 3300 runs in his 41-match First-Class career with 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.