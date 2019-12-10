Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha's Wasim Jaffer out for a golden duck

Good morning! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 2 of Round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Our correspondents V. V. Subrahmanyam, A. Vinod, and S. Dinakar will be updating us with the latest news straight from the venues. This is Santadeep Dey and I will be taking you through all the action as it unfurls across matches throughout the country.

Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: It is Mudhasir again and with his fifer, it is game over for Uttarakhand. He wraps it all up for a mere 84!

Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir: Mohammed Mudhasir and Ram Dayal's figures of 12/4 and 28/4, respectively, sees Uttarakhand further slip to 75/9 in 30 overs.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat: Mohammed Siraj strikes! 2.1 overs and we have the first wicket of Priyank Panchal. Gujarat 5/1.

Andhra v Vidarbha: GOLDEN DUCK! This is a big, big wicket: Wasim Jaffer, playing in his 150th Ranji match, has edged it to the stumps. A shorter 'stump-to-stump line' delivery from left-arm bowler Stephen does the trick. He has bagged two off his last two now: Faiz Fazal being his first victim. The last time Jaffer was dismissed for a golden duck was in 2015.

Himachal v Saurashtra: Saurashtra has lost hold of the script here as the ninth wicket falls. 12.3-4-21-5, Vaibhav Arora's bowling figures, shows exactly how effective the 21-year-old has been.

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: That is a big wicket! Vignesh gets rid of Shreyas Gopal for 35 (85 balls), caught behind, as N Jagadeesan makes no mistake. Karnataka 265/7 after 95.4 overs.

Uttar Pradesh v Railways: INNINGS BREAK: Fifer alert! Yash Dayal takes the remaining two wickets to start the day on a good note for Uttar Pradesh. Railways - 253/10 in 85.3 overs (Dinesh Mor n.o. 91 off 131)

Manipur v Mizoram: INNINGS BREAK: Moia completes his four-for with figures of 17.1-7-47-4, taking the wicket of Kishan. Manipur 289/10

Tripura v Jharkhand : INNINGS BREAK: Tripura folds for 289. Rana Dutta is the last man to go, trapped in front by Ashish Kumar.

Nagaland v Meghalaya: INNINGS BREAK: Stuart Binny finishes things off in style, castling Akash Kumar. Meghalaya 285/10 in 96.5 overs (Mark Ingty n.o. 18 off 53).

Bihar v Pondicherry: Pondicherry loses its first wicket for 65 after 23.1 overs. Anand Subramanian departs, making 41 off 70 balls, castled by the 33-year-old Ashutosh Aman.

Andhra v Vidarbha: Pitch Report by Pragyan Ojha and Amol Muzumdar - "Nothing has happened with the pitch. Absolutely flat deck. A little bit of something in the morning, but it will be a batsman's paradise there on. Yesterday's live grass has turned grey. Little bit of something for the spinners, some bounce and turn, if they get the ball in the right areas."

Manipur v Mizoram: Yet another superb performance by a bowler. Mizoram's Bobby Zothansanga completes a five-wicket haul (25.2-7-80-5) with the wicket of none other than yesterday's eight-wicket star Rex Singh. Rex complements his fine performance with the ball with a 77-ball 65. A one man show for Manipur?

Assam v Services: Not the start Assam wanted on Day 2. Gokul Sharma, who played a patient knock of 39 off 95 deliveries departs, leaving Assam struggling at 92/4 after 36.2 overs. Diwesh Gurdev Pathania takes the wicket.





Matches Venues Group Assam v Services ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati Elite C Manipur v Mizoram Videocon Ground, Kolkata Plate Nagaland v Meghalaya Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima Plate Tripura v Jharkhand MBB Stadium, Agartala Elite C Bihar v Pondicherry Moin ul haq stadium, Patna Plate Chhattisgarh v Odisha Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Elite C Hyderabad v Gujarat (PREVIEW) Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Elite A and B Kerala v Delhi (PREVIEW) St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum Elite A and B Rajasthan v Punjab Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Elite A and B Andhra v Vidarbha (PREVIEW) Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu Elite A and B Himachal v Saurashtra Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Elite A and B Tamil Nadu v Karnataka (PREVIEW) NPR College Ground, Dindigul Elite A and B Uttar Pradesh v Railways Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut Elite A and B Baroda v Mumbai Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara Elite A and B Haryana v Maharashtra Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli Elite C Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Elite C Chandigarh v Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh Plate Goa v Sikkim Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim Plate

Relevance and context. These are the oft-used terms when it comes to discussing the fate of Test cricket in an era of instant results. When it comes to the 86th Ranji Trophy, which starts on Monday with 19 matches scheduled to get underway in the opening league round, one can’t help but wonder whether the biggest edition — at least in terms of the number of participating teams — will also struggle to find relevance and context over the next three months.

With the overbearing emergence of India A tours, the Ranji Trophy is no longer the most important tournament for a domestic cricketer to knock on the doors of the national selectors and get a call-up in the Test squad. Also, India’s international fixtures are so dominated by white-ball cricket in 2020 that the Ranji Trophy performances are hardly going to matter in the larger scheme of things.

India is not scheduled to play a Test match at home until February, 2021. Besides, after the two Tests in New Zealand in February-March, Virat Kohli’s men could well wear whites only in November, in Australia. As a result, the Ranji Trophy this time around is most likely going to be about cricketers ‘playing for pride’ and to stake a claim for soon-to-be-introduced domestic contracts.

No wonder then that during the week-long gap between the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, most Ranji teams saw Indian Premier League (IPL) aspirants prefer to skip training at the cost of pre-auction trials organised by virtually all the IPL franchisees.

Hat-trick or treble?

Despite the oddities, the cricket connoisseurs will be hoping either for a rare hat-trick or the first treble in the history of domestic cricket to be achieved in March, 2020. No team except Bombay — which won 15 successive triumphs from 1958-59 to 1972-73 — has won three titles in a row. Vidarbha — with captain Faiz Fazal and coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm — is hoping to join the domestic powerhouse to achieve the rare feat. With the core of the team having virtually remained the same for the third season in succession, Vidarbha can well continue to stamp its supremacy on the coveted trophy yet again.

The biggest challenge Vidarbha will face will be by Karnataka. The southern giant has already maintained a clean record, having swept the white-ball season with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumphs. It will be hoping to become the first team to complete the treble of inter-State titles in a season by winning Ranji.

Only if one of these two teams emerges champion will the Ranji Trophy’s 86th edition not lack in relevance or context.de