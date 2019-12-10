Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Meghalaya all-rounder Sanjay Yadav scalps nine wickets against Nagaland

Batting all-rounder Sanjay Yadav entered the Ranji Trophy record books on Tuesday by taking nine wickets against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.

The left-arm orthodox spinner, who was one of the chief architects of Meghalaya's stunning win over domestic giant Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November, returned figures of 22-7-52-9.

Yadav's performance for VB Thiruvallur Veerans (now VB Kanchi Veerans) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) earned him a place in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for ₹10 lakh.

The 24-year-old Yadav moved to Meghalaya cricket team from Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2019-20 season as a guest player. He made his List A debut on September 24 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and first-class debut on Monday.

On Monday, in yet another dominating performance by a bowler, Rex Singh starred for Manipur, picking up 8 for 22, as the side bowled out Mizoram for a paltry 65.