Ranji Trophy 2021-22: All the scores from Round 1, Day 2

Here are all the scores from the first day of the first round of matches on Friday.

Elite:

Group A: Meghalaya 148 vs Kerala 454/8 in 125.5 overs (P. Rahul 147, Rohan Kunnummal 107, Sachin Baby 56, Vathsal Govind 76 batting). REPORT

MP 274 in 96.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 92, Rajat Patidar 54, Arzan Nagwaswalla 5/59) vs Gujarat 244/6 in 72 overs (Priyank Panchal 52, Manprit Juneja 53, Het Patel 72, Karan Patel 40 batting).

Group B: Baroda 181 & 144/5 in 52 overs (Kedar Devdhar 41) vs Bengal 88 in 34.3 overs (Atit Sheth 5/44). REPORT

Hyderabad 347 in 108.4 overs (Hanuma Vihari 59, Jagit Singh 4/80) vs Chandigarh 200/6 in 63 overs (Manan Vohra 110, Rakshann 4/55).

Group C: Karnataka 481 in 109.3 overs (R. Samarth 47, K. Siddharth 146, Manish Pandey 156, K. Gowtham 52, Yuvraj Singh 5/93) vs Railways 213/3 in 65 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 56, Vivek Singh 59, Arindam Ghosh 78 batting). REPORT

Puducherry 343 in 104.3 overs (Paras Dogra 108, S. Karthik 63, Parvez Rasool 4/56)) vs J&K 260/3 in 73 overs (Qamran Iqbal 96 batting, Jatin Wadhwan 69, Shubham Singh 51, Abdul Samad 42 batting).

Group D: Mumbai 544/7 decl. in 157 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 129, Sarfaraz Khan 275, Tanush Kotian 50 n.o.) vs Saurashtra 18 for no loss in nine overs. REPORT

Goa 181 & 87/2 in 32 overs (Amogh Desai 42) vs Odisha 189 in 56 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 71 n.o., Shubham Ranjane 5/49).

Group E: Rajasthan 275 & 97/2 in 31 overs (Mahipal Lomror 45 n.o.) vs.Andhra 224 in 86.2 overs (U.M.S. Girinath 71, Aniket Choudhary 4/40). REPORT

Services 176 & 29/1 in 14 overs vs Uttarakhand 248 in 79.2 overs (Kamal Singh 82, Dikshansh Negi 68).

Group F: Himachal 354 in 96 overs (Raghav Dhawan 73, A.R. Kalsi 88, Nikhil Gangta 45, Akash Vashist 87, Baltej Singh 5/61) vs Punjab 393/4 in 82 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 123, Abhishek Sharma 98, Mandeep Singh 62 batting, Gurkeerat Singh 46).

Haryana 556 in 155.3 overs (Shubham Rohilla 61, Shivam Chauhan 71, Yashu Sharma 129, Kapil Hooda 84, Nishanth Sindhu 93 n.o., Sankar Paul 5/141) vs Tripura 56/1 in 24 overs. Toss: Tripura.

Group G: Uttar Pradesh 301 in 96.5 overs (Akshdeep Nath 91, Rinku Singh 65, Dhruv Jurel 64, Aditya Sarvate 5/86) vs Vidarbha 256/2 in 79 overs (Faiz Fazal 142 batting, Sanjay Ramaswamy 96).

Maharashtra 415 in 143.3 overs (Pavan Shah 219, Divyang Hinganekar 46, Satyajeet Bachhav 52, Mukthar Hussain 5/88) vs Assam 81/2 in 34 overs.

Group H: Delhi 452 in 141.2 overs (Yash Dhull 113, Jonty Sidhu 71, Lalit Yadav 177, M. Mohammed 4/75) vs Tamil Nadu 75/2 in 30 overs. REPORT

Jharkhand 169 & 133 in 49.2 overs (Utkarsh Singh 42, Sumit Ruikar 4/29) vs Chhattisgarh 174 in 51.1 overs (Sashank Singh 43, Sushanth Mishra 5/27) & 62/2 in 15 overs.

Plate Group: Bihar 686/5 (decl.) in 159.4 overs (Babul Kumar 229 n.o., Sakibul Gani 341, Bipin Saurabh 50 n.o.) vs Mizoram 40/3 in 18 overs.

Sikkim 302 in 92.1 overs (Anwesh Sharma 87, Liyan Khan 53, Nagaho Chishi 5/51) vs Nagaland 300/4 in 85 overs (Yugandhar Singh 52, Shrikant Mundhe 49, Hokaito Zhimomi 88 batting, Chetan Bist 100 batting).

Arunachal 119 & 40/6 in 21/3 overs vs Manipur 296 in 96.1 overs (Al Bashid Muhammed 79, Narsingh Yadav 45).