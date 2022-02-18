Ranji Trophy: Debutant Yuvraj picks fifer, Railways stay in the game against Karnataka

Pacer Yuvraj Singh’s five-wicket haul followed by a 110-run partnership between openers Mrunal Devdhar and Vivek Singh helped Railways stay in the game against Karnataka as it finished day two of the Elite C Ranji Trophy match on 213 for three, here on Friday.

Resuming at 392 for five, Karnataka was bowled out for 481 with K. Gowtham slamming a quickfire 52 (32b, 4x4, 4x6).

Yuvraj, the debutant pacer, was the standout bowler on Friday, picking up four of the five wickets to fall as he was able to find the edges of the batters with his extra bounce and movement.

Shreyas Gopal was the first batter to be dismissed followed by overnight centurion K.V. Siddharth.

However, Gowtham used the long handle to good effect, smashing spinner Avinash Yadav for a couple of sixes in one over before attacking pacers Yuvraj and Amit Mishra.

He got to his half-century with two consecutive boundaries off Yuvraj before mistiming a pull to give the bowler his fifth wicket.

In reply, the openers Devdhar and the left-handed Vivek started positively and played some beautiful shots as they got Railways off to a flyer, adding 38 runs in nine overs before lunch.

A standout feature of their batting was their straight drives down the ground as they were untroubled against debutant pacers V. Vyshak and Vidyadhar Patil.

Vivek started with a punch through point and attacked spinner Gowtham with sweeps and back-foot punches through covers.

It was then left to Gowtham to get the breakthroughs and the off-spinner delivered by removing Devdhar caught behind with a quick one before dismissing Shivam Chaudhary caught at slip.

Vivek and Arindam Ghosh then steadied the ship with an 80-run stand for the third wicket with the latter scoring the majority of the runs. He was unbeaten on 78 with 12 fours and a six.

Vivek went into a shell after his fifty and added only nine runs over a period of 25 overs before being dismissed by Gowtham.



Scorecard

Karnataka (1st innings): Mayank Agarwal run out 16, Devdutt Padikkal c Upendra b Yuvraj 21, R. Samarth c Shivam Choudhary b Avinash 47, K.V. Siddharth c Shivam b Yuvraj 146, Manish Pandey c Yuvraj b Shivam Chaudhary 156, S Sharath st Upendra b Shivam Chaudhary 5, Shreyas Gopal c Upendra b Amit 19, K Gowtham c Upendra b Yuvraj 52, V Vyshak c Upendra b Yuvraj 0, Vidyadhar Patil c Upendra b Yuvraj 4, Ronit More not out 8;

Extras (lb-5, w-1, nb-1) 7; Total ( in 109.3 overs) 481; Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-50, 3-110, 4-377, 5-384, 6-409, 7-417, 8-424, 9-438

Railways Bowling: Mishra 27-6-97-1, Himanshu 2.1-0-7-0, Yuvraj 27.3-6-93-5, Avinash 27.5-2-156-1, Karn 14-1-75-0, Shivam 6.5-1-22-2, Saif 4.1-0-26-0.

Railways (1st innings): Mrunal Devdhar c Sharath b Gowtham 56, Vivek Singh c Sharath b Gowtham 59, Shivam Choudhary c Padikkal b Gowtham 8, Arindam Ghosh batting 78, Mohammed Saif batting 8;

Extras (lb-2, nb-1, w-1) 4; Total (for three wickets in 65 overs) 213; Fall of wickets: 1-110, 2-118, 3-198

Karnataka Bowling: Vyshak 12-2-43-0, Vidyadhar 8-1-30-0, Gowtham 22-5-71-3, More 13-4-42-0, Gopal 10-1-25-0.