I am more mature than I was at 19, says Bengal pacer Ishan Porel

From being an ICC Under-19 World Cup winner in 2018 to becoming the pace spearhead of the Bengal team, Ishan Porel has gathered a variety of experience to emerge as a mature bowler in the last few years.

Ishan, who has taken 74 wickets in 25 matches since making his first-class debut in November 2017, acknowledges this change.

“After playing for four-five years, you learn what are your strengths and weaknesses and what are the things you need to work on.

“Nineteen is an age when you go in and express yourself. You learn from experience that (there’s) a bit of pressure (and) that the team wants you to deliver at the right point (in time). These things work in the mind. I am a bit more mature than I was at the age of 19,” Ishan, who began the season by taking seven wickets in the first Ranji Trophy match against Baroda here, told Sportstar.

The 23-year-old gained from the time he spent with the Indian side on the tours of Australia and Sri Lanka.

“It is a mental booster. It adds to your confidence. You learn because so many great players play for that team for a long period of time. I see how they bowl, how they approach the game and the things they do before a match. Even now I am a kid in front of them.”

The lanky bowler, who recovered from COVID-19 in time to get ready for the Ranji Trophy, has been focusing on his training.

“I have been training well. I know the things I need to do to improve my game. I look to repeat the things that have given me success. I have to increase my training to play for many years at a higher level.”

About the prospect of playing non-stop in the Ranji Trophy and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ishan – who has been picked by Punjab Kings – said, “We have to deal with this because nowadays cricket is being played throughout the year. You have to manage inside your mind that some day you have to play with the white ball, some day you have to play with the red ball. You have to adapt well and the body needs to react accordingly. That’s where the training part comes into play. If you train well and keep the mental side good, then it is going to help.”