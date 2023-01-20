Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Bengal in quarterfinals after commanding win over Haryana

Bengal stormed into the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy with a thumping innings and 50-run win over Haryana in the Elite Group ‘A’ match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium Lahli.

Bengal bowler Akash Deep finished with a 10-wicket haul.

Bengal stormed into the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy with a thumping innings and 50-run win over Haryana in the Elite Group ‘A’ match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium Lahli on Friday.

Pacer Akash Deep did the star turn for Bengal with a 10-wicket haul – five each in the two Haryana innings – as the host’s second innings folded up at 206. Bengal scored a big 419 in its first innings riding on Anustup Majumdar’s contribution of 145.

The visitor did not have to bat for the second time as its bowlers proved too good for the Haryana batters.  Haryana managed to score only 163 in reply in its first innings.

After being asked to follow-on, Haryana batting floundered again against the disciplined bowling of the Bengal pace battery spearheaded by Akash Deep. Mukesh Kumar (three for 62) and Ishan Porel (two for 42) were the other two names in the Bengal’s pace triumvirate who completed Haryana’s rout.

Resuming on the overnight score of 177 for seven, Haryana’s tail did not last long and surrendered to the Bengal pacers after managing to add only 29 runs in 10 overs.

The win helped Manoj Tiwary-led Bengal side remain unbeaten on top of Group ‘A’ with 32 points, which came from four wins and two draws.

Bengal still has a game in hand in the league phase and will be playing at home against Odisha at the Eden Gardens starting Tuesday.

The scores:

Bengal - 1st innings: 419.

Haryana - 1st innings: 163.

Haryana - 2nd innings:

Chaitanya Bishnoi c Abishek Porel b Ishan Porel 55, Yuvraj Singh c A. Porel b Mukesh Kumar 78, Ankit Kumar lbw b I. Porel 0, Himanshu Rana c A. Porel b Akash Deep 16, Nishant Sindhu c Tiwary b Mukesh Kumar 6, Rohit Sharma b Akash Deep 1, Sumit Kumar c Easwaran b Mukesh Kumar 13, Harshal Patel lbw b Akash Deep 1, Amit Rana b Akash Deep 20, Ajit Chahal c (sub) Gupta b Akash Deep 0, Aman Kumar (not out) 3; Extras (b-5, lb-7, w-1): 13, Total (in 79 overs): 206.

Fall of wickets: 1-129, 2-129, 3-156, 4-162, 5-167, 6-175, 7-177, 8-189, 9-190.

Bengal bowling:

Mukesh Kumar 23-7-62-3, Karan Lal 7-0-18-0, Pramanik 8-1-21-0, Akash Deep 21-5-51-5, Ishan Porel 20-5-42-2.

Result: Bengal won by an innings and 50 runs.

