Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Rohan Prem, Jalaj Saxena help Kerala stay afloat against Goa

Kerala holds a 126-run advantage with four wickets in hand ahead of last day’s play in the round four match against Goa.

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Thiruvananthapuram 05 January, 2023 19:52 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s Rohan Prem was batting on 68 at the end of Day 3 to keep Kerala in the hunt.

FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s Rohan Prem was batting on 68 at the end of Day 3 to keep Kerala in the hunt. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala had to dig deep to stay afloat in the contest after slipping badly in the last session as the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Goa headed for an interesting finish at the KCA’s St.Xavier’s College ground here on Thursday.

After conceding a crucial lead of 46 runs, Kerala ended the penultimate day at 172 for six with an overall lead of 126 runs. Kerala’s senior players Rohan Prem (68 batting) and Jalaj Saxena (28 batting) added 44 runs for the seventh wicket to restore sanity after Kerala lost wickets in a hurry after tea.

The slump started when P. Rahul was bowled around his legs by Shubham Desai for 16. Sachin Baby (4), Akshay Chandran (4) and Sijomon Joseph (1) fell cheaply as the host crumbled to 124 for six from a healthy score of 112 for two. The ball was spinning and bouncing and both Mohit Redkar and Shubham Desai thrived under helpful conditions.

The runs came in trickle after tea but Jalaj Saxena was positive and took calculated risks against the spinners to ease out the pressure. Jalaj’s aggression rubbed on to his partner Rohan Prem who played with more assurance and the duo added crucial runs.

The post lunch session saw Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal play with his trademark flourish, clattering boundaries from medium pacers to race to 34. However, he was snapped up by Suyash Prabhudessai at short leg off Mohit. Rohan Prem and P. Rahul continued in the same vein attacking the bowling as Kerala cantered at nearly five runs an over and went to tea at 110 for two.

Earlier, in the morning, there was early lift for Kerala as Jalaj trapped captain Darshan Misal in front for 43 and soon sent back Arjun Tendulkar cheaply in the same fashion. Ishaan Gadekar played steadily to compile his century but was dismissed soon after. But Kerala allowed things to drift as the last wicket pair of Mohit Redkar (37) and Shubham Desai (15 not out) added 36 runs which gave Goa a handy lead of 46 runs. Skipper Sijiomon field placing was defensive and there were a lot of gaps for the batters to exploit.

Scorecard
Kerala - 1st Innings: 265
Goa - 1st Innings: Amogh Desai c Akshay b Sijomon 29, Ishaan Gadekar c Rohan b Jalaj 105, Suyash Prabhudessai c Vaisakh b Sijomon 3, Snehal Kauthankar c Aksha b Vaisakh 7, Siddhesh Lad c Akshay b Sijomon 35, Darshan Misal lbw Jalaj 43, K.D. Eknath b Jalaj Saxena 6, Arjun Tendulkar lbw Jalaj 8, Mohit Redkar b Jalaj 37, Lakshay Garg lbw Vaisakh 5, Shubham Desai not out 15 Extras (nb 4, b 8, lb 8): 20 Total (in 110.3 overs): 311.
Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-66, 3-87, 40149, 5-160, 6-216, 7-229, 8-264, 9-275.
Kerala bowling: Thampi 10-0-44-0, Vaisakh 27-6-67-2, Jalaj 40.3-8-103-5, Sijomon 21-2-51-3, Basil 8-1-22-0, Akshay 4-0-8-0.
Kerala-2nd innings: Rohan S. Kunnummal c Suyash b Mohit 34, Shoun Roger lbw Garg 11, Rohan Prem batting 68, P. Rahul b Shubham 16, Sachin Baby c Eknath b Mohit 4, Akshay Chandran b Mohit 4, Sijomon Joseph lbw Shubham 1, Jalaj Saxena batting 28 Extras (b 5, 1b 1): 6 Total (for six wkts. in 55 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-61, 3-112, 4-121, 5-125, 6-126.
Goa bowling: Garg 8-0-35-1, Tendulkar 3-0-10-0, Darshan 10-1-38-0, Mohit 19-4-56-3, Subham 14-1-26-2, Lad 1-0-1-0.

