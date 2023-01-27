Ranji Trophy: Quarterfinals teams confirmed; Andhra pips Mumbai, Maharashtra; knockouts fixtures list, schedule, dates

The business end of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23 will commence from January 31 with eight teams squaring off in the quarterfinals.

There were four spots up for grabs before the last round of matches and some interesting events unfolded.

HIGHLIGHTS | Ranji Trophy Round 7 Day 5

Mumbai and Maharashtra vied for a spot and a first innings lead would have been enough for either side. The teams tied in the first innings to allow Andhra to squeeze into the knockouts. Andhra had won with a bonus point against Assam and finished second with more bonus points than Maharashtra.

Kerala missed out on a spot after it failed to defeat Pondicherry. The team had the chance to make it after Rajasthan and Jharkhand lost their fixtures.

Here are the teams which have qualified for the last eight stage from each group:

Elite Group A: Bengal and Uttarakhand

Elite Group B: Saurashtra and Andhra

Elite Group C: Karnataka and Jharkhand

Elite Group D: Madhya Pradesh and Punjab

For the quarterfinals, teams from alternate groups will face each other with the first placed team taking on the second-placed team in the other group.

Quarterfinals fixtures are as follows:

Ranji Trophy 2022/23 - Quarterfinals Bengal (A1) v Jharkhand (C2) - January 31 - February 4, 9:30 AM; Saurashtra (B1) v Punjab (D2) - January 31 - February 4, 9:30 AM; Karnataka (C1) v Uttarakhand (A2) - January 31 - February 4, 9:30 AM; Madhya Pradesh (D1) v Andhra (B2) - January 31 - February 4, 9:30 AM.

The semifinals and the final will start from February 8 and February 16, respectively.