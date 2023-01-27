Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy Round 7. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini providing you the updates.
January 27, 2023 08:25
How can Andhra pip Maharashtra and Mumbai to qualify?

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai-Maharashtra tie on first-innings, hand Andhra chance for quarterfinal qualification

January 27, 2023 08:24
Last day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group matches

It’s going to be a thrilling final day in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group matches with Mumbai and Maharashtra playing out an unpredictable script. With the first-innings tie, the teams need to eke out an outright result from their respective second innings. A thriller for sure.

January 27, 2023 01:57
Day 3 Recap - Pondicherry vs Kerala

Riding on Sagar Udeshi’s five for 62, Pondicherry grabbed the first-innings honours on the third day of its Group C Ranji Trophy match against Kerala here at the Siechem Stadium on Thursday.

After bundling out the visitors for 286, Paras Dogra and Jay Pande saw off the day without fuss as Pondicherry went ahead by 119 runs heading into the final day.

Kerala would have been hopeful of staging a comeback after Basil Thampi trapped Neyan Kangayan in front in the third over with a delivery that seamed in.

Earlier, Pondicherry reaped the rewards of patience and planning. Udeshi bowled 17 wicketless overs in the first session. He spun the ball into overnight batters Sachin Baby (39, 125b, 3x4) and Salman Nizar (44, 126b, 3x4, 1x6), who refrained from going for the big hits on the leg-side, as it was manned by two fielders in the deep.

-Dhruva Prasad

Ranji Trophy: Pondicherry takes first-innings lead on third day; Udeshi fifer rattles Kerala

January 27, 2023 01:55
Day 3 Recap - Jharkhand vs Karnataka

Karnataka recorded a thumping nine-wicket win over Jharkhand on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ encounter at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

The victory took the Mayank Agarwal-led side to 35 points from seven games, helping it seal top spot. Its quarterfinal opponent will be known on Friday after the rest of the matches conclude.

Karnataka’s star on day three was offie K. Gowtham finishing with five wickets (28-5-75-5) to take his match haul to nine wickets. From an overnight 85 for two, Jharkhand could score just 201, setting Karnataka a 66-run target.

The visitors knocked off the runs in 18.1 overs with Nikin Jose remaining unbeaten on 42 (45 n.o., 9x4) and R. Samarth on 24 (62b, 2x4).

-N. Sudarshan

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka rides on Gowtham’s magic to beat Jharkhand by nine wickets

January 27, 2023 01:49
Day 3 Recap - Mumbai vs Maharashtra

The scores were levelled at 384. Mumbai needed one run to take the much-needed first-innings lead against Maharashtra to reach the quarterfinals of the ​Ranji Trophy.

Everything looked in the home team’s favour until Vicky Ostwal struck on the final delivery before tea as Tanush Kotian’s sweep shot cost him his leg stump. And with that, Mumbai’s hopes of reaching the playoffs were also dented.

Unless Mumbai miraculously pulls off an outright win on the final day on Friday, Maharashtra will end its campaign on 26 points and pave the way for Andhra (also on 26 points) to qualify from Elite Group B as the second team - along with Saurashtra - on the virtue of more bonus points won.

-Shayan Acharya

Ranji Trophy: Quarters berth difficult for Mumbai despite heroic knocks by Pawar, Kotian

January 27, 2023 01:46
Day 3 Recap - Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

Banishing the demons of self-doubt arising out of fitness concerns, Ravindra Jadeja signalled his arrival for the Australia series. His seven for 53 enabled Saurashtra​
​chasing the game, bundle out Tamil Nadu for 133 in its second innings.

Saurashtra, having conceded a lead of 132, was still set a daunting 266 on a deteriorating surface on day three of the Ranji clash at Chepauk.

-S. Dinkar

January 27, 2023 01:43
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

Ranji Trophy Round 7 fixtures will start from Tuesday, January 24 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?

A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.

Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.