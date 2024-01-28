MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate Chandigarh; Struggling Delhi takes lead vs Uttarakhand; Pondicherry bowlers shine vs MP

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Today: Catch the highlights and updates from Day 3 of the Round 4 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 28, 2024 11:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 27/01/2024: Tamil Nadus N. Jagadeesan (321 runs in 403 balls) in action against Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Saturday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 27/01/2024: Tamil Nadus N. Jagadeesan (321 runs in 403 balls) in action against Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Saturday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
lightbox-info

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 27/01/2024: Tamil Nadus N. Jagadeesan (321 runs in 403 balls) in action against Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Saturday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 3 of Round 4 Ranji Trophy matches.
  • January 28, 2024 10:37
    Bihar 305/7 vs Kerala

    Praveen Chandran: Sakibul Gani continues to torment Kerala though the visitors did well to pick up two wickets in the opening hour. Thampi cleaned up night watchman Vipul Krishna gor 14 while Akhin had Veer Pratap edging to keeper Vishnu for 5. Gani has stood firm to take his side past 300. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:34
    MP 86/6

    Dhruva: Sagar Udeshi castles Harsh Gawali with one that keeps low and turns away. Madhya Pradesh 86/6, but its 224-run lead is already more than double of what Pondicherry’s batting will ever achieve. 

  • January 28, 2024 10:33
    Nagaland needs 101 runs to win vs Sikkim

    With openers Joshua and Yugandhar at the crease, Nagaland is currently 21/0 and needs just 101 runs to win against Sikkim

  • January 28, 2024 10:22
    MP 73/5

    Dhruva Prasad: Madhya Pradesh rocked early. Shubham Sharma is given caught behind off Sagar Udeshi and he refuses to walk as he clearly believes there is no edge. Yash Dubey didn’t look too happy with his lbw decision earlier today. 

  • January 28, 2024 09:52
    Early wicket for Pondy!
  • January 28, 2024 09:45
    TN in driver’s seat
  • January 28, 2024 09:03
    Sikkim leads by 72 runs vs Nagaland

    The match between Sikkim and Nagaland has started. Sikkim is currently at 89/7 and leads by 72 runs

    Meanwhile, three other matches have also begun: 

    Assam 17/0 and trails by 285 runs vs Bengal

    Karnataka 0/0, leads by 41 runs vs tripura

    Odisha 159/3, leads by 121 runs vs Himachal Pradesh

  • January 28, 2024 08:23
    Day 2 stumps - Scores

    Sikkim 83/7, 173 vs Nagaland 190 

    Assam 88/8 vs Bengal 

    Tipura 198/8 vs Karnataka 241

    Services 466/6 vs Saurashtra

    Vidarbha 166/1, 204 vs Jharkhand 150/9

    Odisha 157/3, 138 vs Himachal Pradesh 176

    Chandigarh 1/0, 111 vs Tamil Nadu 610/4d

    Chhattisgarh 118/3 vs Andhra 431 

    Bihar 270/5 vs Kerala 227

    Delhi 145/5, 147 vs Uttarakhand 239 

    Meghalaya 220/5 vs Mizoram 359

    Punjab 15/2, 190 vs Goa 179, 104

    Railways 110/2, 313 vs Gujarat 198

    Manipur 21/0, 159 vs Rajasthan 399/6d

    Baroda 177/4 vs J&K 459

    Mumbai 24/0, 198 vs Uttar Pradesh 324

    Madhya Pradesh 49/2, 238 vs Pondicherry 100

    Haryana 195 vs Maharashtra 194

    Hyderabad won by an innings and 187 runs vs Arunachal Pradesh

  • January 28, 2024 08:06
    Streaming/telecast information

    Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere

