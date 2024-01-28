Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate Chandigarh; Struggling Delhi takes lead vs Uttarakhand; Pondicherry bowlers shine vs MP

Sikkim leads by 72 runs vs Nagaland

The match between Sikkim and Nagaland has started. Sikkim is currently at 89/7 and leads by 72 runs

Meanwhile, three other matches have also begun:

Assam 17/0 and trails by 285 runs vs Bengal

Karnataka 0/0, leads by 41 runs vs tripura

Odisha 159/3, leads by 121 runs vs Himachal Pradesh