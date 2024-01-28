Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 3 Updates: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate Chandigarh; Struggling Delhi takes lead vs Uttarakhand; Pondicherry bowlers shine vs MP

- January 28, 2024 10:37Bihar 305/7 vs Kerala
Praveen Chandran: Sakibul Gani continues to torment Kerala though the visitors did well to pick up two wickets in the opening hour. Thampi cleaned up night watchman Vipul Krishna gor 14 while Akhin had Veer Pratap edging to keeper Vishnu for 5. Gani has stood firm to take his side past 300.
- January 28, 2024 10:34MP 86/6
Dhruva: Sagar Udeshi castles Harsh Gawali with one that keeps low and turns away. Madhya Pradesh 86/6, but its 224-run lead is already more than double of what Pondicherry’s batting will ever achieve.
- January 28, 2024 10:33Nagaland needs 101 runs to win vs Sikkim
With openers Joshua and Yugandhar at the crease, Nagaland is currently 21/0 and needs just 101 runs to win against Sikkim
- January 28, 2024 10:22MP 73/5
Dhruva Prasad: Madhya Pradesh rocked early. Shubham Sharma is given caught behind off Sagar Udeshi and he refuses to walk as he clearly believes there is no edge. Yash Dubey didn’t look too happy with his lbw decision earlier today.
- January 28, 2024 09:52Early wicket for Pondy!
- January 28, 2024 09:45TN in driver’s seat
- January 28, 2024 09:03Sikkim leads by 72 runs vs Nagaland
The match between Sikkim and Nagaland has started. Sikkim is currently at 89/7 and leads by 72 runs
Meanwhile, three other matches have also begun:
Assam 17/0 and trails by 285 runs vs Bengal
Karnataka 0/0, leads by 41 runs vs tripura
Odisha 159/3, leads by 121 runs vs Himachal Pradesh
- January 28, 2024 08:23Day 2 stumps - Scores
Sikkim 83/7, 173 vs Nagaland 190
Assam 88/8 vs Bengal
Tipura 198/8 vs Karnataka 241
Services 466/6 vs Saurashtra
Vidarbha 166/1, 204 vs Jharkhand 150/9
Odisha 157/3, 138 vs Himachal Pradesh 176
Chandigarh 1/0, 111 vs Tamil Nadu 610/4d
Chhattisgarh 118/3 vs Andhra 431
Bihar 270/5 vs Kerala 227
Delhi 145/5, 147 vs Uttarakhand 239
Meghalaya 220/5 vs Mizoram 359
Punjab 15/2, 190 vs Goa 179, 104
Railways 110/2, 313 vs Gujarat 198
Manipur 21/0, 159 vs Rajasthan 399/6d
Baroda 177/4 vs J&K 459
Mumbai 24/0, 198 vs Uttar Pradesh 324
Madhya Pradesh 49/2, 238 vs Pondicherry 100
Haryana 195 vs Maharashtra 194
Hyderabad won by an innings and 187 runs vs Arunachal Pradesh
- January 28, 2024 08:06Streaming/telecast information
Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere
