MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran

According to Damodaran, the team can’t go from zero to 100 straight away but with more experience, it is increasing its level and the future looks promising for Pondicherry.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 22:13 IST , Puducherry - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Pondicherry, led by Damodaran, pulled off a victory over Delhi last month, which he considered a courageous effort by his team.
Pondicherry, led by Damodaran, pulled off a victory over Delhi last month, which he considered a courageous effort by his team. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu
infoIcon

Pondicherry, led by Damodaran, pulled off a victory over Delhi last month, which he considered a courageous effort by his team. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu

Pondicherry’s graph in cricket is slowly growing and the future looks promising with upcoming young talents, captain Rohit Damodaran said while reflecting takeaways from the current Ranji Trophy season.

Leading his team in the final league game of the tournament against Himachal Pradesh here at the Siachem Stadium, he said that the goal is to finish the season on a high. But he is aware that his team had a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals which it blew away.

Pondicherry began its campaign with two wins in three matches, with a loss sandwiched in between. However, in the next three matches, it drew one and lost two - both at home.

ALSO READ: Spinners help Tamil Nadu wrestle back control against Punjab

“This tournament, we started it well, in the middle we let go,” Rohit told Sportstar. “So that’s the lesson from the season, just go and play positive cricket,” he added.

But Rohit has no complaints with his team, knowing the lack of exposure did play a role.

“Until last season, we were getting our wins and draws at home. We were not so good when we were travelling because of lack of exposure. But now, when we went to Delhi, they played a packed bowling unit and the way we showed courage and got an outright win, it was a brilliant start.”

He further reflected on how Pondicherry did have a chance to chase Orissa’s 240-run target but fell short by a close margin (65 runs); it eventually ended in a draw.

According to Rohit, the team can’t go from zero to 100 straight away but with more experience, it is increasing its level.

“We were 25-30, then we went to 50, now we are 75. So we don’t have to do anything different, we just have to be in the situation, take the experience of this tournament that in the middle we could have done certain things better.”

ALSO READ: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final

After “looking to survive” in the last few seasons, Rohit is happy that the youngsters have performed when the professional players haven’t, which means the homegrown talents now have what it takes to play at this level.

“We were banking heavily on our professional players. But now if you see our professional players except Gaurav (Yadav), they didn’t really have a great season and still we have done well.

“So the biggest plus is that our youngsters, our homegrown talents are coming out and performing. And next year, there are a few more coming. So the future is very promising for Pondicherry,” Rohit said.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Pondicherry /

Rohit Damodaren

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL Updates: Parteek’s Super 10 helps Gujarat Giants defeat UP Yoddhas 36-29; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: Ronaldo in starting XI, streaming info - Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Serie A: Crisis-club Napoli held by Genoa ahead of Barca visit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Ranji Trophy: Easwaran double hundred puts Bihar on back foot
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Want to focus on my work ethic,” says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi gains lost ground against Odisha on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners help Tamil Nadu wrestle back control against Punjab
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL Updates: Parteek’s Super 10 helps Gujarat Giants defeat UP Yoddhas 36-29; Vishal Tate fires Haryana to 46-40 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: Ronaldo in starting XI, streaming info - Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva goal earns three points for East Bengal in a narrow away win over Hyderabad FC
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Serie A: Crisis-club Napoli held by Genoa ahead of Barca visit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment