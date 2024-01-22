MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh vs Bengal match ends in draw as bad light plays spoilsport

Ashutosh Singh’s fine half-century enabled Chhattisgarh to deny Bengal the first innings lead on the final day of the bad light-marred Ranji Trophy Group-B match at the Eden Gardens.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 19:27 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
File: Ashutosh cut and drove well in his 240-ball 88. His knock, containing 10 hits to the fence, spoke a lot about his character and temperament.
File: Ashutosh cut and drove well in his 240-ball 88. His knock, containing 10 hits to the fence, spoke a lot about his character and temperament. | Photo Credit: PTI
File: Ashutosh cut and drove well in his 240-ball 88. His knock, containing 10 hits to the fence, spoke a lot about his character and temperament. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ashutosh Singh’s fine half-century enabled Chhattisgarh to deny Bengal the first innings lead on the final day of the bad light-marred Ranji Trophy Group-B match at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

After play started one hour late due to poor light, Chhattisgarh, resuming from 27 for two, resisted the home bowlers to post 214 for six before the match ended in a draw. 

As the first innings could not be completed, both teams got one point apiece in the match in which only 220 overs could be bowled over four days due to light and visibility issues.

Even as the Bengal pacers tried every trick in the book, Chhattisgarh’s overnight batters Ashutosh and Jivesh Butte stayed firm to see off the first session.

The host tasted success in the first over of the middle session when Suraj Jaiswal had Butte caught behind. Butte formed a crucial 52-run stand with Ashutosh.

A focused Ashutosh and Sanjeet Desai batted with determination to forge a much-needed 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket. More importantly, they played out nearly 46 overs and took the match well into the third session.

Ashutosh cut and drove well in his 240-ball 88. His knock, containing 10 hits to the fence, spoke a lot about his character and temperament.

Part-time leg-spinner Shreyansh Ghosh had Desai lbw to break the century stand.

Without much support from his fellow bowlers and despite seeing two catches getting down off his bowling, Jaiswal bowled a good line and length and got some purchase. He worked hard to trap Ashutosh lbw and bowled Amandeep Khare with a beauty to achieve his career-best figures of four for 29 and give his team slim hope.

However, with time running out and light fading fast, Bengal was never going to achieve three points.

The scores
Bengal -- 1st innings: 381 for eight dec.
Chhattisgarh -- 1st innings: K.D. Eknath c Tiwary b Jaiswal 12, Rishabh Tiwari lbw b Karan 10, Jivesh Butte c Abishek b Jaiswal 26, Ashutosh Singh lbw b Jaiswal 88, Sanjeet Desai lbw b Ghosh 37, Amandeep Khare b Jaiswal 8, Shashank Singh (not out) 15, Gagandeep Singh (not out) 4, Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-5, nb-3) 14, Total (for six wickets in 92 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-23, 3-75, 4-179, 5-194, 6-207
Bengal bowling: Ishan 18-3-46-0, Kaif 17-4-66-0, Karan 18-7-32-1, Jaiswal 23-13-29-4, Ghosh 11-1-23-1, Gharami 4-1-8-0, Tiwary 1-0-4-0.

