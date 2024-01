Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Day 3 scorecard: Mumbai closes in on win, Gujarat remains in control against Tamil Nadu

The third day of the first round of Raji Trophy 2023-24 ended with some teams, such as Mumbai and Tripura, closing in on a victory. Sportstar looks at the scores of all matches in the tournament at stumps on Sunday:

Elite:

Group-A:

At Rajkot: Jharkhand 142 & 140/2 in 45 overs (Kumar Deobrat 74 batting, Nazim Siddiquie 45) vs. Saurashtra 578/4 decl. in 156 overs (Harvik Desai 85, Sheldon Jackson 54, Cheteshwar Pujara 243 n.o., Arpit Vasavada 68, Prerak Mankad 104 n.o.).

At Solapur: Manipur 137 & 114 in 55.2 overs (Siddhesh Veer 4/10) lost to Maharashtra 320; Points: Maharashtra 7, Manipur 0.

At Rohtak: Haryana 100/6 in 42 overs vs. Rajasthan.

At Nagpur: Services 241 & 155 in 54.3 overs (Shubham Rohilla 52, Aditya Thakare 4/44) vs. Vidarbha 219 in 83.1 overs (Akshay Wadkar 59, Varun Choudhary 6/47).

Vidarbha’s bowler Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Services’ batter Lokesh Kumar during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Services and Vidarbha, in Nagpur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Group-B:

At Visakhapatnam: Bengal 409 vs. Andhra 339/6 in 133 overs (Prasanth Kumar 41, Hanuma Vihari 51, Ricky Bhui 107 batting).

Bengal’s Akash Deep successfully appeals in Ranji Trophy match against Andhra at ACA - VDCA cricket grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju / The Hindu

At Patna: Mumbai 251 vs. Bihar 100 in 44.5 overs (Mohit Avasthi 6/27) & 91/6 in 32 overs (Sharman Nigrodh 40, Shivam Dube 4/7).

Bihar’s batter Babul Kumar plays a shot during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Mumbai and Bihar, in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 327 vs. Assam 159 in 95 overs (Denish Das 52, Sourabh Majumdar 6/41) & 171/5 in 35 overs (Riyan Parag 82 batting).

At Alappuzha: Uttar Pradesh 302 & 219/1 in 62 overs (Aryan Juyal 115 batting, Samarth Singh 43, Priyam Garg 49 batting) vs. Kerala 243 in 74 overs (Vishnu Vinod 74, Ankit Rajpoot 5/64).

Group-C:

At Hubballi: Punjab 152 & 238/3 in 68 overs (Abhishek Sharma 91, Prabhsimran Singh 100) vs. Karnataka 514/8 decl. in 140 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 193, Manish Pandey 118, Srinivas Sharath 76).

Prabhsimran Singh celebrating his century in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener against Karnataka in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakle / The Hindu

At Agartala: Tripura 484 & 151/5 decl. in 33.4 overs (Bikramkumar Das 45) vs. Goa 135 in 48.5 overs (Deepraj Gaonkar 41, Abhijit Sarkar 4/24) & 48/3 in 20 overs.

At Chandigarh: Chandigarh 96 vs. Railways 313/4 in 83 overs; No play.

At Valsad: Gujarat 236 & 312 in 84 overs (Manan Hingrajia 52, Umang Kumar 89, Ripal Patel 81, Sai Kishore 4/83) vs. Tamil Nadu 250 & 32/2 in 15 overs.

Gujarat’s Manan Hingrajia and Umang running between the wickets during third day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji / The Hindu.

Group-D:

At Vadodara: Baroda 351 & 258/4 decl. in 61 overs (Shashwat Rawat 102, Vishnu Solanki 79) vs. Odisha 178 & 103/1 in 40 overs (Shantanu Mishra 41 batting, Anurag Sarangi 56).

At Delhi: Delhi 148 & 126/8 in 40 overs (Abin Mathew 4/30) vs. Puducherry 244 in 63.3 overs (Paras Ratnaparkhe 60, Krishna Pandey 44, Hrithik Shokeen 4/46).

Pondicherry’s Abin Mathew (left) celebrates one of his wickets during the third day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Delhi and Pondicherry, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu

At Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir 100 vs. Himachal Pradesh 120/1 in 30 overs (Prashant Chopra 48 batting, Ankit Kalsi 40 batting).

At Dehradun: Madhya Pradesh 323 & 243/3 decl. in 68 overs (Yash Dubey 59, Shubham Sharma 86, Venkatesh Iyer 53 n.o.) vs. Uttarakhand 192 in 81.5 overs (Aditya Tare 45, Dikshanshu Negi 53, Kumar Kartikeya 4/59) & 7/1 in 3.2 overs.

Plate:

At Nadiad: Sikkim 442/9 decl. vs. Mizoram 214 in 68.5 overs (Agni Chopra 166, Lee Yong Lepcha 5/75, Ankur Malik 4/54) & 237/6 in 56 overs (Agni Chopra 92, Mohit Jangra 41 batting).

At Ahmedabad: Arunachal Pradesh 94 & 238 in 84.5 overs (Siddharth Balodi 43, Techi Neri 46, Dippu Sangma 5/54) lost to Meghalaya 504/9 decl.; Meghalaya 7, Arunachal 0.