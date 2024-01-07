MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abhishek, Prabhsimran lead Punjab’s fightback against Karnataka

Karnataka declared at 514 for eight, giving itself a 362-run lead. Abhishek and Prabhsimran combined for 192 splendid runs only for the host to hit back in the final session with three wickets.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 19:07 IST , HUBBALLI - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Prabhsimran Singh scored 100 off 146 balls, combining with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 91, to help Karnataka cut the lead to just 124 runs at the end of Day 3, against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.
Prabhsimran Singh scored 100 off 146 balls, combining with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 91, to help Karnataka cut the lead to just 124 runs at the end of Day 3, against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Prabhsimran Singh scored 100 off 146 balls, combining with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 91, to help Karnataka cut the lead to just 124 runs at the end of Day 3, against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

Despite a first-rate rear-guard action from Punjab’s opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (91, 123b, 9x4, 3x6) and Prabhsimran Singh (100, 146b, 17x4), Karnataka maintained the upper hand on day three of the Ranji Trophy encounter at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium here on Sunday.

The host, from an overnight 461 for six, declared at 514 for eight, giving itself a handsome 362-run lead. Abhishek and Prabhsimran combined for 192 splendid runs only for Karnataka to hit back in the final session with three wickets.

At stumps, Punjab was 238 for three, still 124 runs in the red.

As long as Abhishek and Prabhsimran were at the crease, Karnataka felt the pressure. But for the catch, substitute Kishan Bedare dropped at deep backward square-leg off Abhishek (on 68 and team score at 129) to deny pacer V. Koushik a breakthrough, the home side didn’t have as much as a sniff.

Under the glorious winter afternoon sunshine, the Punjab openers made merry.

For the Karnataka spin combo of Rohit Kumar (debutant) and Shubhang Hegde (this being his fifth First Class match), it was a tough initiation into the responsibility of leading the attack in the absence of K. Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal.

ALSO READ: Brittle Delhi collapses again, Pondicherry eyes big win

The newbies struggled with their lengths, bowling either too full or short, and were duly carted around for 107 runs from 23 overs. Abhishek was especially severe on Rohit as one could gather from the three sixes and a four he smashed in a single over to bring up a run-a-ball half-century.

Prabhsimran was less flashy but as effective. Though he took a liking to Shubhang (21 runs), he reserved his best for speedster V. Vyshak. Immediately after tea, he unleashed an immaculate cut and two sumptuous drives to move into the 90s. A swept four off part-timer R. Samarth and a nudged single brought him his fourth First Class ton.

But the very next ball, Samarth castled Abhishek, with the southpaw completely missing the line. Four deliveries later, Vidwath Kaverappa breached Prabhsimran’s defence to land the visitor a double blow. A fine catch running backwards from mid-on by Rohit to send back Naman Dhir ensured that Karnataka was still in control.

