Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Suraj Jaiswal’s maiden fifer guides Bengal to innings and 162 runs victory over Assam

Pacer Suraj Jaiswal secured his maiden fifer to propel Bengal to outplay Assam by an innings and 162 runs in the Ranji Trophy Group-B match at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Sunday.

Bengal completed a dominating performance by wrapping up a weaker Assam for 103 in the first innings and then bundling the host out for 140 to record its first win of the season. It grabbed seven points, including a bonus point, to aggregate 12 points.

Assam, resuming the third day from 99 for eight, was all out for 103 as its injured captain Riyan Parag did not come out to bat.

Following on, Assam’s second innings, again without Parag’s services, did not last long. The home openers showed resistance to collect 31 runs in 9.5 overs before left-arm spinner Ankit Mishra provided the breakthrough by trapping Rishav Das lbw.

Off-spinner Karan Lal had the opener Rahul Hazarika caught behind.

Jaiswal again bowled a good line to return his career-best figures of five for 43 and pick up altogether eight wickets in the match. Denish Das was caught behind, Sumit Ghadigaonkar was bowled, Akash Sengupta was caught, Saahil Jain was lbw and Mukhtar Hussain was held by the ’keeper.

Mishra and Karan scalped two wickets apiece.

Wicketkeeper Abishek Porel effected 10 dismissals, including four in the second innings, to experience a memorable outing.

The scores:

Bengal -- 1st innings: 405

Assam -- 1st innings: Rishav Das c Abishek b Jaiswal 4, Rahul Hazarika c Abishek Kaif 1, Densh Das b Mishra 50, Akash Sengupta c Abishek b Jaiswal 0, Sumit Ghadigaonkar c Abishek b Jaiswal 1, Saahil Hain c Abishek b Kaif 40, Dharani Rabha lbw b Mishra 0, Mukhtar Hussain c Abishek b Kaif 3, Rahul Singh b Kaif 1, Mrinmoy Dutta (not out) 0, Riyan Parag (Abs. hurt) 0, Extras (lb-2, w-1) 3, Total (in 34.3 overs) 103

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-25, 3-25, 4-35, 5-78, 6-83, 7-88, 8-98, 9-103

Bengal bowling: Kaif 10.3-3-36-4, Jaiswal 9-1-25-3, Mishra 10-2-22-2, Suman 5-0-18-0.

Assam -- 2nd innings: Rishav Das lbw b Mishra 17, Rahul Hazarika c Abishek b Karan 20, Denish Das c Abishek b Jaiswal 21, Sumit Ghadigaonkar b Jaiswal 8, Saahil Jain lbw b Jaiswal 26, Akash Sengupta c Gharami b Jaiswal 3, Dharani Rabha st Abishek b Mishra 24, Mukhtar Hussain c Abishek b Jaiswal 0, Rahul Singh (not out) 10, Mrinmoy Dutta c Gharami b Karan 6, Riyan Parag (Abs. hurt) 0, Extras (lb-5) 5, Total (in 46 overs) 140

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-49, 3-69, 4-84, 5-90, 6-115, 7-119, 8-133, 9-140

Bengal bowling: Kaif 7-3-12-0, Jaiswal 17-3-43-5, Suman 7-1-30-0, Mishra 8-0-29-2, Karan 7-2-21-2.