Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Suyash Prabhudessai’s ton guides Goa to draw against Karnataka

The Karnataka — Goa Ranji Trophy encounter at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium petered out into a tame draw here on Monday.

With Goa starting day four on 93 for one, 84 runs behind, the host had to break open the contest in the first session to have a realistic chance of winning.

When V. Vyshak had K.V. Siddharth (57, 75b, 8x4, 1x6) caught by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip off the third ball of the morning, the victory arc had seemingly started bending towards Karnataka.

But Suyash Prabhudessai (143 n.o., 289b, 11x4) held Goa together, combining for an hour-long 31-run partnership with Snehal Kauthankar (8, 36b) for the third wicket and then being involved in a 97-run association with Deepraj Gaonkar (36, 134b, 1x4, 1x6) for the fourth wicket.

READ | Suryakumar named captain of ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year

With the possibility of a win diminishing quickly, both sides called a truce 11 overs into the final session, with Goa at 282 for six and 105 runs in the green.

Karnataka’s inability to press for the full six points could be attributed to a below-par show by its bowlers, especially the spinners.

Left-arm tweakers Rohit Kumar and Shubhang Hegde came into the contest having played just eight matches (combined), and their inexperience showed. The duo struggled with both their lines and lengths and didn’t impart enough spin on the ball.

In the first innings, Karnataka allowed the visitor to add 100 runs for the last two wickets, and in the second essay, the home side failed to trouble the Goa batters on a track that was up and down and far from a featherbed.

“I admit it’s a concern,” said J. Abhiram, chairman of selectors, about Karnataka’s spin bowling. “Shubhang Hegde, particularly, was a very big disappointment because it was an ideal wicket for him. He needs to go back and work on his basics.

“His action is a bit distorted. I have his videos from not too long ago, and he isn’t the same. He is a very talented cricketer, and I hope he comes back strongly,” Abhiram added.

The scores:

Goa - 1st innings: 321.

Karnataka - 1st innings: 498 for nine decl.

Goa - 2nd innings: Ishaan Gadekar b Vyshak 1, Suyash Prabhudessai (not out) 143, K.V. Siddharth c Padikkal b Vyshak 57, Snehal Kauthankar lbw b Venkatesh 8, Deepraj Gaonkar c Sharath b Rohit 36, Darshan Misal c Shubhang b Rohit 13, Arjun Tendulkar c Padikkal b Shubhang 6, Samar Dubhashi (not out) 0.

Extras (b-11, lb-4, w-2, nb-1): 18; Total (for six wkts. in 100 overs): 282.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-94, 3-125, 4-222, 5-249, 6-270.

Karnataka bowling: Koushik 14-3-40-0, Vyshak 13-2-35-2, Rohit 19-2-67-2, Shubhang 36-5-77-1, Venkatesh 14-4-29-1, Jose 4-0-19-0.

Match drawn.

Points: Karnataka 3 (9), Goa 1 (4).