Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Bengal pacers Akash, Mukesh restrict Baroda on day one

Akash (four for 67) and Mukesh (three for 50) did most of the damage as bad light forced early Stumps with Baroda on 222 for seven in 81 overs at the end of the first day.

Amitabha Das Sharma
10 January, 2023 21:20 IST
10 January, 2023 21:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Akash Deep picked four for 67 to rattle Baroda on the first day.

FILE PHOTO: Akash Deep picked four for 67 to rattle Baroda on the first day. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Akash (four for 67) and Mukesh (three for 50) did most of the damage as bad light forced early Stumps with Baroda on 222 for seven in 81 overs at the end of the first day.

Bengal pacers prevailed on the opening day, restricting visitor Baroda to 222 for seven, in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani on Tuesday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Baroda sought to rely on its in-form batting order but found the Bengal pace battery of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Ishan Porel bowling with discipline and direction to keep its batters under check.

Also Read
Prithvi Shaw’s turnaround mantra : Taking diary notes, revisiting old batting videos, cutting out the noise

Akash (four for 67) and Mukesh (three for 50) did most of the damage as bad light forced early Stumps with 81 overs bowled in the day. Baroda was dealt an early blow as opener Pratyush Kumar departed without opening his account with the team total at 10. Jyotsnil Singh (85) and Priyanshu Moliya (50) struck a nice partnership thereon to add 96 runs for the second wicket before Moliya fell to Akash.

The Baroda middle order failed to capitalise on the good work and folded up without making much contribution. Captain Vishnu Solanki (6), Shashwat Rawat (4) fell cheaply to see the visitor reduced to 125 for four. Jyotsnil held one end firmly and added some precious runs to the team total. He struck 13 boundaries in his patient innings of 217 balls and helped the team score reach beyond 200 before being scalped by Akash.

Mahesh Pithiya (27) and Soyeb Sopariya (5) kept their cool to remain unbeaten at the end of the day’s play.

SCORECARD
Baroda - 1st innings: Jyotsnil Singh lbw b Akash Deep 85, Pratyush Kumar c Abishek Porel b Mukesh Kumar 0, Priyanshu Moliya c Abishek Porel b Akash Deep 50, Vishnu Solanki c Abhisek Das b Mukesh Kumar 6, Shashwat Rawat c Abishek Porel b Mukesh Kumar 4, Ninad Rathva c Abishek Porel b Akash Deep 20, Mitesh Patel b Akash Deep 4, Mahesh Pithiya 27 (batting), Soyeb Sopariya 5 (batting); Extras (b-14, lb-6, w-1): 21, Total (for seven wkts., in 81 overs): 222.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-106, 3-121, 4-125, 5-156, 6-160, 7-211.
Bengal bowling: Ishan Porel 17-6-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 19-8-50-3, Shahbaz 10-1-30-0, Sayan Shekhar Mandal 12-2-26-0, Akash Deep 23-6-67-4.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us