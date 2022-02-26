Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 3 Live Score: Mumbai four down vs Goa, still trail by 70; TN vs Chhattisgarh start delayed by wet outfield

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the second round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Amit Yadav tosses one up, nightwatcher Dhawal Kulkarni goes for an audacious cover drive, the ball turns in to knock the off-stump off. Mumbai 93/4, still trailing by 71 runs. Can Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan be their saviours?

Andhra vs Services | M. R. Praveen Chandran: Stephen gets the breakthrough for Andhra. He has Hardik Sethi caught in the slips for 25. Ravi Chauhan has completed his fity and is batting on 57. Andhra 111/3.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Goa have yet again had a perfect start. Two nicks - Aakarshit Gomel off Shreekant Wagh to first slip and Sachin Yadav caught behind off Shubham Ranjane - mean Mumbai tottering at 87/3. In walks Ajinkya Rahane with nightwatcher Dhawal Kulkarni for company.

Railways vs Pondicherry| Lalith Kalidas: Pondicherry has dropped its first chance of the day with Saif being handed a reprieve by the silly point fielder on 12. The extra yards before play haven't paid dividends just yet. Railways have narrowed the deficit to 112. Arindam Ghosh backs up his century from R1 with a fifty off 84 balls, laced with seven fours and a massive six over mid-wicket.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: Bengal is 45/2 after an hour's play on the third day. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who looked in good touch and played some fine shots, poked Punnaiah to wicketkeeper Prateek Reddy on 24. He added 34 with Ritwik Roy Chowdhury. The young pace duo of Punnaiah and Rakshann bowled in tandem for 10 overs in helpful conditions, giving away little.

Gujarat vs Kerala | P. K. Ajith Kumar: Good morning from a cold, yet sunny Rajkot. Kerala has moved briskly to 313 for four, adding 36 runs in half an hour. Vishnu Vinod is batting on 45 (48b, 6x4, 1x6) and Vathsal Govind on 21 (71b). Vishnu, though, had been given out, after being caught brilliantly at slip by Gujarat captain Bhargav Merai, but it turned out to be off a no-ball from Arzan Nagwaswalla. Vishnu has been batting well, however. He is one of Kerala’s most aggressive batters, while Vathsal has the technique and temperament to bat all day. Kerala needs this partnership to flourish. It is trailing Gujarat by 75 runs.

Saurashtra vs Odisha | After being bowled out for 501, Saurashtra have reduced Odisha to 64/4. Unadkat has a couple, Sakariya and Dharmednrasinh Jadeja have one each.

Mumbai vs Goa | Mumbai have lost an early wicket; Aakarshit Gomel is caught off Shrikant Wagh. Sachin Yadav has joined Dhawal Kulkarni in the middle with Mumbai's deficit now under 100. Mumbai 73/2 in 20 overs, trail by 92.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Teams are having their warm-ups. Word is that there is going to be an inspection at 10.15 a.m.

Railways vs Pondicherry| Lalith Kalidas: Pondicherry has intensified its fielding practice under coach Dishant Yagnik. They've had as many as seven dropped catches to thank for the extra 70-90 runs on the board. Wouldn't want butter fingers to get in the way, especially with Railways closing in on the lead.

Railways vs Pondicherry| Lalith Kalidas: Good morning from Guru Nanak College. Railways will begin Day 3 at 205/3, trailing Pondy by 137. They lost opener Vivek Singh (92) right before close of play yesterday. Focus will now be on Arindam Ghosh and Md. Saif who had frustrated Karnataka in R1.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Different day, similar story. It rained heavily till about 9 pm last evening in Guwahati. We are likely to have yet another delayed start. It could be even later than the 10 am starts we have had over the last two days. 8:35 am: The covers are off now but we are looking at an hour or more of delay.

DAY 2 STUMPS UPDATES MP 499-6d - Meghalaya 16-0 (2nd innings) Rajasthan 117-5 vs Uttarakhand 337 Vidarbha 569-5 d vs Maharashtra 40-1 Bengal 16-1 (2nd innings) vs Hyderabad 205 (Report) Baroda 398-7 vs Chandigarh 168 Delhi 223-8 vs Jharkhand 251 Chhattisgarh 103/5 vs TN 470/9 d (Report) Karnataka 128/2 (2nd innings) vs J&K 93 (Report) Railways 205/3 vs Pondicherry 342 (Report) Mumbai 57/1 (2nd innings) vs Goa 327 (Report) UP 274 vs Assam 5/1 (2nd innings) Gujarat 388 vs Kerala 277-4 (Report) Saurashtra 501 vs Odisha 52/3 Andhra 389 vs Services 75-2 (Report) Bihar 431-9 vs Sikkim 138-3 Nagaland 413-5 vs Arunachal Pradesh Manipur 110-5 (2nd innings) vs Mizoram 127 Punjab 444 vs Haryana 204-3 Himachal Pradesh 365 vs Tripura 202

-------

The third day of the second round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Odisha in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action. They will be keen on extending their form from last game.

In another clash, Tamil Nadu, the Vijay Hazare Trophy runner-up, will play Chhattisgarh in Guwahati.