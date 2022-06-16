Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 3: Tiwary eyes century for Bengal vs MP, Mumbai aims for quick UP wickets

Welcome to SportStar's live blog of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.

DAY 2, STUMPS SCORES Bengal vs MP: Bengal 197/5 in 66 overs (Tiwary 84*, Shahbaz 72*) - trails by 144 runs Mumbai vs UP: UP 25/2 in 12 overs (Kaushik 11*, Sharma 10*) - trails by 368 runs

As the morning session resumes on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-2022 semifinals, Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed will look forward to raising their hands after steering a fightback for Bengal on Thursday. Tiwary is currently batting on 84, while Shahbaz scored an unbeaten 72.

Earlier on the second day of the proceedings, coming to bat after Madhya Pradesh's innings ended on 341, Bengal found itself in big trouble, losing five wickets for mere 54 runs. However, an unbeaten 143 runs partnership for the sixth wicket between Tiwary and Shahbaz meant Bengal managed to keep it in the thick of the action.

Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Uttar Pradesh is trailing by 368 runs after losing Samarth Singh and Priyam Garg at the fag end of the second day's play. On Thursday, when the match will resume, Mumbai will look to pick up a few quick wickets to pile on the misery on Uttar Pradesh.

Playing XIs

TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat. Playing XIs Bengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Madhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav TOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field. Playing XIs Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi UP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

