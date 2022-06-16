Domestic Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 3: Tiwary eyes century for Bengal vs MP, Mumbai aims for quick UP wickets Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Live updates and commentary from Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Semifinals. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 June, 2022 09:04 IST Bengal’s Manoj Tiwari plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy semifinal match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh at KSCA Alur ground near Bengaluru. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 June, 2022 09:04 IST Welcome to SportStar's live blog of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.RANJI TROPHY COMMENTARYDAY 2, STUMPS SCORESBengal vs MP: Bengal 197/5 in 66 overs (Tiwary 84*, Shahbaz 72*) - trails by 144 runsMumbai vs UP: UP 25/2 in 12 overs (Kaushik 11*, Sharma 10*) - trails by 368 runsAs the morning session resumes on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-2022 semifinals, Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed will look forward to raising their hands after steering a fightback for Bengal on Thursday. Tiwary is currently batting on 84, while Shahbaz scored an unbeaten 72. Earlier on the second day of the proceedings, coming to bat after Madhya Pradesh's innings ended on 341, Bengal found itself in big trouble, losing five wickets for mere 54 runs. However, an unbeaten 143 runs partnership for the sixth wicket between Tiwary and Shahbaz meant Bengal managed to keep it in the thick of the action. Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Uttar Pradesh is trailing by 368 runs after losing Samarth Singh and Priyam Garg at the fag end of the second day's play. On Thursday, when the match will resume, Mumbai will look to pick up a few quick wickets to pile on the misery on Uttar Pradesh. RELATED Ranji Trophy: Mumbai coach Muzumdar believes inexperienced line-up won't hurt his side Arun Lal: Bengal will remain a top domestic team in the next five years Dhawal Kulkarni: Optimistic about India comeback Manoj Tiwary: Cricket has helped me deal with politics Akshat Raghuwanshi: MP wunderkind repays coach's leap of faith in Ranji Trophy Chandrakant Pandit and the 'Khadoos' mindset behind MP's Ranji Trophy resurgence Playing XIsTOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat.Playing XIsBengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh KumarMadhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav YadavTOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field.Playing XIsMumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit AvasthiUP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal RANJI TROPHY SEMIFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCHNo.MatchVenueDatesTimingReportersTelecast/StreamingSemifinal 1Bengal vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 14-189:30AMAyan AcharyaDisney+ Hotstar, Star Sports networkSemifinal 2Mumbai vs Uttar PradeshJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 14-189:30AMAmol KarhadkarDisney+ Hotstar