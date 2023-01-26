Day 2 recap - Pondicherry vs Kerala

Sachin Baby (30 n.o., 91b, 3x4) rescue mission, for the umpteenth time this season, helped Kerala save face against Pondicherry on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here at the Siechem Stadium on Wednesday.

Baby had Salman Nizar (24 n.o., 51b, 2x4, 1x6) for company as play drew to a close with Kerala still 260 runs behind with seven wickets remaining. The duo had cracks to fill with Kerala floundering at 71 for three. It duly responded with a 40-run stand, seeing off almost 20 overs in the final session by mixing flair and caution against the left-arm orthodox spin pair of Sagar Udeshi and Ankit Sharma.

-Dhruva Prasad