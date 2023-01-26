Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3: Jadeja out, Saurashtra 124/5 vs TN; Pawar hits 100 for Mumbai; Gujarat following on vs Railways
Ranji Trophy 2022/23 LIVE: Catch the highlights and updates from Day 3 of the Round 7 fixtures including Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Pondicherry vs Kerala and others.
Baba Aparajith gets Ravindra Jadeja. The India all-rounder had looked fluent so far but is trapped by the off-break bowler. Saurashtra still 200 behind and it’ll need its long batting order today. Arpit Vasavada joins the action.
jharkhand staring down the barrel. Kumar Suraj and Kumar Kushagra showed signs of a recovery but they too fell in their 30s. Gowtham has picked four wickets in the innings and is two short of a ten-wicket haul for the game. Jharkhand trails by seven runs.
Gujarat’s poor run with the bat continues. It folded for a paltry 205 in the first innings and has been asked to follow on. Hemang Patel was the highest scorer for the team with 39. Need more from the top order if they’re to cover the deficit now standing at 294.
Chirag Jani and nightwatchman Chetan Sakariya lead Saurashtra to 100 in 39 overs. They trail Tamil Nadu by 224 runs.
Y.B. Sarangi from Kolkata: Resuming from 39/2, Bengal lost three wickets quickly adding only 20 runs in less than an hour. Anustup Majumdar, a reliable batter who picked up a thumb injury yesterday, hasn’t come out to bat. Sunil Roul has added two wickets to his one overnight.
Sakibul Gani, who made headlines with a triple-hundred on FC debut last season, has scored a 222-ball double century in the Plate Group final for Bihar v Manipur.
Bengal 39/2 (15) vs Odisha 265 (98)
Andhra 361 (112) vs Assam 113 & 62/5
Jharkhand 164 & 85/2 vs Karnataka 300 (89.1)
Chhattisgarh 531/9d (155) vs Goa 51/1 (17)
Haryana 158/6 (53 overs) vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh 15/0 (4.4 overs) vs Uttar Pradesh
Baroda 561/6d vs Nagaland 130 & 19/3
Hyderabad 247/4 (90 overs) vs Delhi
Mumbai vs Maharashtra 314/6 (87 overs)
Tamil Nadu 183/4 (90 overs) vs Saurashtra 92/3
Pondicherry 253/4 (87 overs) vs Kerala
Rajasthan 58/2 (21 overs) vs Services 178
Punjab vs Vidarbha 88/2 (31 overs)
Chandigarh 18/0 (6 overs) vs Jammu & Kashmir
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura 239/6 (82 overs)
Gujarat vs Railways 372/6 (89 overs)
Bihar 392/4 (90) v Manipur
Sachin Baby (30 n.o., 91b, 3x4) rescue mission, for the umpteenth time this season, helped Kerala save face against Pondicherry on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here at the Siechem Stadium on Wednesday.
Baby had Salman Nizar (24 n.o., 51b, 2x4, 1x6) for company as play drew to a close with Kerala still 260 runs behind with seven wickets remaining. The duo had cracks to fill with Kerala floundering at 71 for three. It duly responded with a 40-run stand, seeing off almost 20 overs in the final session by mixing flair and caution against the left-arm orthodox spin pair of Sagar Udeshi and Ankit Sharma.
-Dhruva Prasad
Karan Shinde scored an unbeaten 90 off 211 balls as Andhra dominated day two of a Ranji Trophy match against Assam which is staring at a defeat. At Stumps on Wednesday, the visitor was five down for 62 runs and trailing by a massive 186 runs.
In the morning, after a brilliant 148-run partnership between skipper Hanuma Vihari and Abhishek Reddy, Karan and Ricky Bhui went on to add further 73 runs.
-V.S. Aravind
There were no demons in the pitch on Wednesday but Mumbai batters struggled against a disciplined Maharashtra bowling attack. It ended second day’s play at 187 for 5 after Mohit Avasthi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in First Class cricket to bundle out Maharashtra for 384.
In the crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture, Mumbai is trailing by 197 runs and its hopes are now pinned on wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar (99 n.o., 170b, 12x4), who batted with confidence even as wickets tumbled at the other end.
-Shayan Acharya
