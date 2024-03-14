Switzerland calls up Sierro, Kutesa for first time for Euro 2024 warmup games

Switzerland rewarded midfielder Vincent Sierro and winger Dereck Kutesa for standout seasons with their first squad calls on Thursday.

The Swiss have European Championship warmup games at Denmark and Ireland this month.

Sierro is having a career year at age 28 captaining Toulouse in the French league, and the 26-year-old Kutesa has starred for Servette, his hometown team in Geneva, which is chasing a first Swiss league title for 25 years.

National coach Murat Yakin also recalled defenders Silvan Widmer of Mainz, Kevin Mbabu of Augsburg and Becir Omeragic of Montpellier.

Yakin acknowledged on Thursday that team spirit was part of his thoughts for a fresh look to the squad. The former national team defender was retained for Euro 2024 in Germany after widespread reports of tensions with senior players during the qualifying games.

Captain Grant Xhaka is set to extend his national team record 121 appearances when Switzerland travels to play Denmark on March 23 and Ireland three days later.

Xhaka’s move in the offseason to Bayer Leverkusen after seven years at Arsenal has coincided with the German club going on a record unbeaten run and closing on a first ever Bundesliga title.

Three Bologna players — Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michael Aebischer — were selected in a standout season for the Italian club which is fourth in Serie A and set for a first qualification in 60 years for the European Cup or Champions League.

At Euro 2024, Switzerland has been drawn in Group A to play Hungary on June 15, Scotland on June 19 and host Germany on June 23.