Ranji Trophy: Muzumdar all praise for Mumbai’s consistency

Each of the top seven batters scored at least a fifty over both the batting essays, each of the five specialist bowlers ensured his name was in the wickets column and an overall impressive performance in the field.

With Mumbai ticking almost all the boxes during its facile win against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, head coach Amol Muzumdar was all smiles on Thursday.

When asked if he saw any particular problem area for the team heading into the semifinal, “Not after this game,” Muzumdar said.

“The consistency that we spoke about before the season is coming off. Everyday presents a new challenge but we wanted everyone - whether you are bowling, batting or fielding - to play a tough session as a team consistently. That’s the key. Only then the results will follow. That consistency was there to see in this game.”

Near-perfect game

A near-perfect game resulted in Mumbai mauling Uttarakhand with a world record for the largest margin by runs in First Class cricket.

“It’s a cliche to say records are meant to be broken, but this group deserves the credit for the world record. You see the amount of talented players around. It’s nice to see them going for it,” Muzumdar said.

Prithvi Shaw and Co. will now face Uttar Pradesh in the semifinal at the other end of the Garden City from June 14. Muzumdar was looking forward to the face-off.

“They are a very good side, they have just beaten Karnataka, so there’s no doubt about them being a good side. Looking forward to the semifinal,” he said.