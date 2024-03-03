MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore joins elite 50-wicket club, earns high praise from Shardul Thakur

Sai Kishore became only the third bowler from Tamil Nadu to go past 50 wickets in the season when he dismissed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane during the second day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 18:58 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore in action during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Mumbai.
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore in action during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore in action during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

Skipper R. Sai Kishore has led from the front for Tamil Nadu often this season, and he stood tall again in the semifinal with a fine spell that got his team a sniff of a chance of forging a fightback before it went downhill.

But despite a brutal day on the field for the visitors and irrespective of whether TN progresses ahead, it has been a remarkable season for the 27-year-old.

ALSO READ | Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2

When he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, caught at first slip with a typical left-arm spinner delivery that spun and bounced to the right-hander, Sai Kishore became only the third bowler from the state to go past 50 wickets in the season.

Former India skipper and a member of the famous spin quartet S. Venkataraghavan (58 wickets in 1972-73) and Ashish Kapoor (50 in 1999-2000) are the two others to have achieved this feat.

As he did in the quarterfinals against Saurashtra, Sai bowled through a session and bit more after Lunch on day two (22-6-51-4), during which he got his side back in the hunt.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident

“The ball came out really well, and I gave my best on the field. I am grateful to the almighty for that to happen,” said Sai Kishore after the day’s play.

With 53 wickets to his name at an average of 18.49, Sai leads the wicket charts in the Ranji Trophy this year, but he added, “Honestly, I don’t go after wickets, whether 30, 50, or 60. All that matters is the championship, and I am going for it. There are 11 more wickets to go (in this match).”

On a day when no other bowler from the other end offered much support or looked threatening, Sai bowled with control and the right pace to keep the Mumbai batters on their toes. 

His efforts even drew praise from centurion Shardul Thakur, a former Chennai Super Kings teammate who said, “He was bowling really well. After a long time, I could see a quality left-arm spinner coming up after Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja).”

MOST WICKETS FOR TAMIL NADU IN RANJI TROPHY
58: S. Venkataraghavan (1972-73)
53*: R. Sai Kishore (2023-24)
50: Ashish Kapoor (1999-2000)

Related Topics

Sai Kishore /

Tamil Nadu /

Mumbai /

Ajinkya Rahane /

S. Venkataraghavan /

Ashish Kapoor /

Saurashtra /

Ranji Trophy /

Chennai Super Kings /

Shardul Thakur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore joins elite 50-wicket club, earns high praise from Shardul Thakur
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Delhi Open: Geoffrey Blancaneaux claims second challenger title after commanding win over Wong in final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants wins the toss and opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore joins elite 50-wicket club, earns high praise from Shardul Thakur
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Focus on line and length, rather than speed, paid dividends, says Tushar Deshpande
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul, Deshpande keep Mumbai ahead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy: TN captain Sai Kishore’s decision to bat first against Mumbai backfires on Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore joins elite 50-wicket club, earns high praise from Shardul Thakur
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Delhi Open: Geoffrey Blancaneaux claims second challenger title after commanding win over Wong in final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants wins the toss and opts to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment