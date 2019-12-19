Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra 192/5 chasing 364 against J&K

Jammu and Kashmir nosed ahead on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Maharashtra on Thursday with late wickets as the host reached 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs, requiring 172 more runs for a win.

Resuming at the overnight 155 for 4, the visiting team was dismissed for 263 in the second innings, leaving Maharasthra 364 to secure victory and six points.

Suryash Raina (83) and Abdul Samad (78) batted well for the visitor and helped the team set a stiff fourth innings target for Maharashtra.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (71), who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and M.S. Trunkwala (54) put on 108 for the opening wicket in 28.1 overs to set up a good platform for the home team.

However, the fall of three wickets in the space of 13 runs pegged Maharashtra back.

Mohammed Mudhasir took two of the wickets to fall including that Trunkwala and R. A. Tripathi (13).

Brief scores: