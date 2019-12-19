Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra 192/5 chasing 364 against J&K Jammu and Kashmir ended day three advantage after it had half of Mahrashtra's batters back in the pavilion in the 2nd innings at Pune. PTI Pune 19 December, 2019 22:09 IST File Photo: Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for the home team in the 2nd innings with a 85-ball 71. - N. Sudarshan PTI Pune 19 December, 2019 22:09 IST Jammu and Kashmir nosed ahead on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Maharashtra on Thursday with late wickets as the host reached 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs, requiring 172 more runs for a win.Resuming at the overnight 155 for 4, the visiting team was dismissed for 263 in the second innings, leaving Maharasthra 364 to secure victory and six points.Suryash Raina (83) and Abdul Samad (78) batted well for the visitor and helped the team set a stiff fourth innings target for Maharashtra.Ruturaj Gaikwad (71), who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and M.S. Trunkwala (54) put on 108 for the opening wicket in 28.1 overs to set up a good platform for the home team.However, the fall of three wickets in the space of 13 runs pegged Maharashtra back.Mohammed Mudhasir took two of the wickets to fall including that Trunkwala and R. A. Tripathi (13).Brief scores: Group C: Jammu & Kashmir 209 all out in 63.5 overs (Ahmed Banday 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; A Sanklecha 4/56, DR Deshmukh 2/15) and 263 all out in 71.3 over (Suryansh Raina 83, Abdul Samad 78, Fazil Rashid 43; DR Deshmukh 4/46, SS Bachhav 3/35) vs Maharashtra 109 all out in 41.1 overs (MS Trunkwala 31; Umar Nazir 5/40, Abid Mushtaq 2/23) and 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 71, MS Trunkwala 54, Ankit Bawane 31 batting). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.