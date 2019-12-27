Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Our batsmen showed better application, says Parthiv

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel believes disciplined bowling and better application from the batsmen helped his team beat Kerala in the low-scoring Ranji Trophy encounter here on Friday.

“I think that was the difference between the two sides,” he told Sportstar. “Kerala also bowled well, but our bowlers were more disciplined. Our batsmen also applied themselves better.”

The match lasted just two and a half days, but Patel feels it had nothing to do with the wicket. “It was a true, sporting wicket,” he said. “The spinners got the wickets and as did the seamers. The batsmen made runs, too.”

Parthiv said Chintan Gaja’s 50 not out at No. 10 was crucial. “That is how the lower-order batting becomes important,” he said.

'Pretty disappointed'

Kerala coach Dav Whatmore said Kerala needed to handle pressure better. “It was a difficult target, and it wasn’t easy on that wicket, but it was gettable,” he said. “But we should have batted better in the first innings, in which we made only 70. That is a big lead on this wicket.”

He said there were still some positives for Kerala from the game. “Sanju batted well in the second innings and put the pressure back on them,” he said. “Basil Thampi bowled brilliantly and brought us back into the game. Jalaj bowled beautifully, as did Asif in the first innings. Then, the catching of Monish was brilliant too.”

He added Kerala was unlucky with a couple of decisions. “I am pretty disappointed with this match,” he said.